'Isibaya' actor Andile Gumbi is in ICU after massive heart attack in Israel









Actor Andile Gumbi. Picture: Instagram South African actor Andile Gumbi is reportedly fighting for his life in ICU in Israel. The former "Lion King" and "Isibaya" star suffered a major heart attack.

He is in Israel where he is playing one of the lead characters, King Nebu in "Daniel The Musical".

The production released an official statement on its Facebook page, confirming Gumbi's hospitalisation after he fell ill last Tuesday.





"In the early morning he deteriorated and suffered a cardiac arrest, but the medical personnel at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre managed to successfully resuscitate him. His present condition is critical," read the statement.





Following Gumbi's heart attack a few of the production's scheduled shows were cancelled.





The production issued a second statement on Friday, confirming that Gumbi was still in ICU and that his wife had been flown to Israel to be by his side.





"We thank everyone for your support and for all the prayers for Andile. Andile's wife will be with him later today and we hope that her presence will help him in his recovery."





The production thanked Israeli authorities for their help.





"It is comforting to know that Andile is receiving the best medical care in the world as he is fighting for his life and the medical professionals are trying to determine the cause of his condition. We further ask that people pray for his speedy and full recovery."