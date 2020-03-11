'Isidingo' will be replaced with repeats of 'Isidingo'

The SABC is replacing "Isidingo" on SABC3 with repeats of the cancelled show in the exact same time slot.

After cancelling the 21-year old local weekday soapie, the SABC is not replacing it with something new just yet.

After the series finale of "Isidingo" on Thursday, March 12 at 7pm, SABC3 will run "Isidingo" repeats in the middle of primetime, selecting specific episodes from across the years to re-show.

According to the channel, March 13 and March 16 will be "21st birthday celebration" episodes, followed by various "Isidingo" themes starting from Tuesday, March 17.

The "Isidingo tribute" of repeat episodes will continue for the next two months on SABC3 through April and May, with various "themed" episodes that won't tell any connected story besides being set in the fictitious town of Horizon Deep.