'Isidingo' will be replaced with repeats of 'Isidingo'
The SABC is replacing "Isidingo" on SABC3 with repeats of the cancelled show in the exact same time slot.
After cancelling the 21-year old local weekday soapie, the SABC is not replacing it with something new just yet.
After the series finale of "Isidingo" on Thursday, March 12 at 7pm, SABC3 will run "Isidingo" repeats in the middle of primetime, selecting specific episodes from across the years to re-show.
According to the channel, March 13 and March 16 will be "21st birthday celebration" episodes, followed by various "Isidingo" themes starting from Tuesday, March 17.
The "Isidingo tribute" of repeat episodes will continue for the next two months on SABC3 through April and May, with various "themed" episodes that won't tell any connected story besides being set in the fictitious town of Horizon Deep.
Head of SABC3, Pat van Heerden said: “We are working on a strategy going forward to ensure that SABC3 becomes a financial and ratings success. We are in the process of consolidating this strategy.
"In the short term we will be offering our viewers a chance to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the best moments brought to us by the long running program, Isidingo. We feel that the curating of the special moments over decades would be a fitting farewell to a long running series that has done so well for SABC 3 in the past.”
The SABC announced in November last year that it is ending "Isidingo" which was created by Gray Hofmeyr.