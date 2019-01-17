Tiisetso Thoka. Picture: Instagram

When some of us are still trying to recover from the festive season's overindulgence, others are showing off some of their hot bods. Fitness fanatic and actor Tiisetso Thoka says growing up he was teased a lot about his body but instead of deterring him, it encouraged him to work hard.

“People used to laugh at me when I told them I wanted to be on TV, they said ‘no it's not for you, you're too short, you're too skinny’, so I want to encourage the youth especially back home in Limpopo to realise that it's not where you are, it's where you're going that matters.

The 'Isithembiso' star says he’s currently in talks with the government and other stakeholders to revamp an old community centre in his hometown and turn it into fitness and recreational centre.

“Nyaope is on the rise even in the rural areas, so I want to encourage young people stay away from crime, alcohol and drugs and focus on developing their talents.

The actor says the centre will be fully equipped with treadmills, exercise bikes and weight machines for all the fitness needs of the community.

Thoka, who discovered his passion for acting through theatre at the age of 12, says he wants to ensure other young people are afforded similar opportunities as well.

"I want to create a theatre space in the centre where acting classes will be held and young people would do what they love".

"We try to encourage the youth to get into the momentum of being healthy and that anything is possible, it's just a matter of working hard to get what you want in life.

