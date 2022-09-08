It’s all systems go for Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly boxing exhibition

Ahead of their boxing exhibition match-up at Pretoria’s Sun Bet Arena on October 1, Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are both knee-deep in their respective preparations.
Similarly to the Naak Musiq v Cassper Nyovest showdown in Sun City in the first instalment of “Celeb City” earlier in the year, this exhibition will once again include a full weekend experience with events and musical performances from September 30 to October 2.
The occasion will also see numerous professional boxers take each other on for various titles through a partnership with Boxing South Africa.
“3 weeks then I eat,” Nyovest tweeted. “October 1st!!! 10 000 people expected!!! Tickets out at web tickets!!! Don’t miss out!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly”
Nyovest, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, also shared in a press statement that he is looking forward to taking on Priddy Ugly: “I am excited about this fight. Priddy Ugly is a strong contender. I know he has been putting in a lot of hours into his training. I wish him all the best because he is about to get knocked out.”
Priddy Ugly, whose latest album “MUD” is currently trending at #1 on Apple Music under Hip Hop/Rap, also shared his confidence at achieving victory in the bout.
“Someone asked me what I’m going to do with a 30kg weight difference. My response was, ‘I’ll curl it up’.”
Over the weekend, Nyovest headlined the London leg of the amapiano festival, Ama Fest.
During a night out in London on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to share his interactions with the likes of Busta Rhymes and Dave Chappelle.
“When I met Busta he ain't know me so he pushed me to the side,” he shared. “I moved respectfully, that’s when Dave Chappelle let him know who I was.
“Busta energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album. MADNESS!”
“Me and Busta chopped it up soooooo long that we ended up being the last two people to leave the club. Great f****** night, great f****** energy, partied with my idols. Dreams come true!!! God is good!!!”