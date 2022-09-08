It’s all systems go for Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly boxing exhibition

Ahead of their boxing exhibition match-up at Pretoria’s Sun Bet Arena on October 1, Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are both knee-deep in their respective preparations. Similarly to the Naak Musiq v Cassper Nyovest showdown in Sun City in the first instalment of “Celeb City” earlier in the year, this exhibition will once again include a full weekend experience with events and musical performances from September 30 to October 2.

The occasion will also see numerous professional boxers take each other on for various titles through a partnership with Boxing South Africa. “3 weeks then I eat,” Nyovest tweeted. “October 1st!!! 10 000 people expected!!! Tickets out at web tickets!!! Don’t miss out!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly” 3 weeks then I eat. October 1st!!! 10 000 people expected!!! Tickets out at web tickets!!! Don’t miss out!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/USTb8KLhTm — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 7, 2022 Nyovest, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, also shared in a press statement that he is looking forward to taking on Priddy Ugly: “I am excited about this fight. Priddy Ugly is a strong contender. I know he has been putting in a lot of hours into his training. I wish him all the best because he is about to get knocked out.”

Priddy Ugly, whose latest album “MUD” is currently trending at #1 on Apple Music under Hip Hop/Rap, also shared his confidence at achieving victory in the bout. “Someone asked me what I’m going to do with a 30kg weight difference. My response was, ‘I’ll curl it up’.” Over the weekend, Nyovest headlined the London leg of the amapiano festival, Ama Fest.

During a night out in London on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to share his interactions with the likes of Busta Rhymes and Dave Chappelle. “When I met Busta he ain't know me so he pushed me to the side,” he shared. “I moved respectfully, that’s when Dave Chappelle let him know who I was. “Busta energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album. MADNESS!”

