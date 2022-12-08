Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

It’s confirmed! Kelly Khumalo is pregnant with her third child

Kelly Khumalo proudly shows off her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo proudly shows off her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Mzansi celebrities Somizi Mhlongo, Nhlanhla Mafu and Candy Tsamandebele have congratulated award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo on her expected bundle of joy.

Earlier this week, Khumalo got fans curious with her posts, which seemed to suggest that she was expecting her third child.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Tuesday, she posted pictures of herself from a performance in Bergville, KwaZulu Natal, dressed in a white jumpsuit with a matching coat and beaded-jewel accessories.

The beaded jewels appeared to be covering what fans suspected to be a growing baby bump.

On Thursday, the singer posted a picture confirming the pregnancy rumour and her celebrity friends have taken to the comments to congratulate her.

More on this

TV presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini congratulated the singer, while Mhlongo joked that “Uncle’s money is running out”.

On her reality show “Life With Kelly Khumalo”, the “Idols SA” judge was seen gifting Khumalo’s son Christian whom she shares with TV presenter and musician Jub Jub, money on his birthday.

Mafikizolo member Mafu, couldn’t help but gush over how good the “Empini” hitmaker looked.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khumalo’s snap was taken by her sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, who also took to her own Instagram account to share the picture.

This will be Khumalo’s third child, she also has a daughter with the late soccer player Senzo Meyiwa, and a son Christian with Molemo Katleho Maarohanye (aka Jub Jub).

The “Voice of Africa” singer is definitely glowing these days, she has new music out, an album and a baby on the way, and perhaps a wedding, too, as she was spotted with a big rock on a finger recently.

Story continues below Advertisement

While she is keeping her dating life private, maybe the singer will reveal her mystery man soon, as the suspense is killing Mzansi.

Related Topics:

ShowmaxKelly KhumaloArtistsEntertainmentCelebrity GossipStreaming

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi