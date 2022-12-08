It’s confirmed! Kelly Khumalo is pregnant with her third child

Mzansi celebrities Somizi Mhlongo, Nhlanhla Mafu and Candy Tsamandebele have congratulated award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo on her expected bundle of joy. Earlier this week, Khumalo got fans curious with her posts, which seemed to suggest that she was expecting her third child.

On Tuesday, she posted pictures of herself from a performance in Bergville, KwaZulu Natal, dressed in a white jumpsuit with a matching coat and beaded-jewel accessories. The beaded jewels appeared to be covering what fans suspected to be a growing baby bump. On Thursday, the singer posted a picture confirming the pregnancy rumour and her celebrity friends have taken to the comments to congratulate her.

TV presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini congratulated the singer, while Mhlongo joked that “Uncle’s money is running out”. On her reality show “Life With Kelly Khumalo”, the “Idols SA” judge was seen gifting Khumalo’s son Christian whom she shares with TV presenter and musician Jub Jub, money on his birthday. Mafikizolo member Mafu, couldn’t help but gush over how good the “Empini” hitmaker looked.

Khumalo’s snap was taken by her sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, who also took to her own Instagram account to share the picture. This will be Khumalo’s third child, she also has a daughter with the late soccer player Senzo Meyiwa, and a son Christian with Molemo Katleho Maarohanye (aka Jub Jub). The “Voice of Africa” singer is definitely glowing these days, she has new music out, an album and a baby on the way, and perhaps a wedding, too, as she was spotted with a big rock on a finger recently.

