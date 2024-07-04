‘It’s finally over’: Jub Jub after State withdraws all charges against him

Rapper and TV host Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye was elated after The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it has withdrawn all rape, attempted murder and assault charges against him. On Thursday, the ‘Ndikhokhele’ hitmaker appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where the State Prosecutor told Magistrate Betty Khumalo that all charges against Maarohanye had been withdrawn.

“After careful perusal of the above mentioned police case docket, together with the relevant prosecutors reports read in conjunction with your representation, this office has decided to withdraw the charges against the accused as there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. “This decision follows careful consideration of the police case docket, the prosecutor's report and recommendations, coupled with information that was made available to the NPA through representations submitted by the defence to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). “The office of the DPP concluded that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.”

The presenter spoke to the media after court and expressed his relief that the matter was now over and he could get his life back. "I feel relieved. The truth always prevails. It is finally over. I can get my life back. I lost a lot. I lost a lot of money, time and respect," Maarohanye said.

“I was called all sorts of names. I am happy that my family, legal team and everybody else came to support me. I am happy,” he said. The charges emanated from a complaint by Maarohanye’s ex-girlfriend, who laid a rape charge against him in February 2022, alleging that the offences occurred between 2006 and 2009. After speaking out on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations. Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued, and Maarohanye handed himself to the authorities and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where he was released on a R10,000 bail.