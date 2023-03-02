J. Cole enlists Burna Boy as co-headliner for Dreamville Festival

Headlining the festival, which is set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina from April 1-2, alongside J. Cole is none other than Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy. According to Billboard, Cole will be joined onstage by Canadian pop star Drake for a career-spanning medley of his biggest hits and some classic banter between songs between the two close friends.

“J. Cole gave fans chills Tuesday with the ultra star-studded line-up for his 2023 Dreamville Festival …because it includes himself, Drake, Usher and Burna Boy as top headliners,” shared TMZ. J. Cole gave fans chills Tuesday with the ultra star-studded lineup for his 2023 Dreamville Festival ... because it includes himself, Drake, Usher and Burna Boy as top headliners!!! https://t.co/U57otfd7p4 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2023 Outside of the headliners, the line-up features the likes of Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Bas, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Summer Walker, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame and Baby Tate. Burna Boy has been touring the world the past year promoting his latest album, “Love, Damini”.

During this period he’s been able to fill up countless iconic venues such as New York’s Madisson Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena. His global exploits have been supported by the mammoth Grammy-nominated global hit “Last Last”, which has been charting in the US and other parts of the world since its release last June. Earlier in the week, the 31-year-old grabbed headlines when fans called him out for not being vocal about the elections in Nigeria, which prompted him to respond to the backlash through his Instagram Stories.

“I dunno why it’s such a big deal to some Nigerians that I’ve not been vocal about the elections. That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins.” Fellow Nigerian Afrobeats star Olamide came out in support of Burna with a post on Twitter in which he said Burna isn’t wrong. “Most of these artists are staying clear off politics because politicians can’t be trusted, if they support a candidate & things go downhill, people will drag them into oblivion. The politicians will be walking freely while the artists suffer the backlashes.”