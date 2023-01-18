Jacaranda FM donates R200k to the victims families of the Boksburg explosion

Nearly four weeks ago, innocent lives were lost when a gas tanker exploded after getting stuck underneath a low train bridge next to the Tambo Memorial Hospital in the Plantation suburb, Boksburg. The tragedy that shook South Africa on Christmas Eve, touched the hearts of generous donors at Jacaranda FM.

During the latest “Good Morning Angels” segment, Jacaranda FM breakfast host Martin Bester announced that the station would be donating R200 000 to the victims of the explosion. The death toll currently stands on 40 with five people still critical in hospital. The radio station reported that 12 of those who died, were healthcare workers and six of the wounded were from the emergency services. This Wednesday on Good Morning Angels, we bring Angel-hope and assistance to the Christmas Eve Boksburg Explosion victims.#JacaBreakfast with @MartinBester https://t.co/kZqcgrVXgU — JacaBreakfast (@JacaBreakfast) January 18, 2023 Bester told IOL Entertainment: “No one was prepared for a disaster of this magnitude. I think everyone across South Africa, and specifically Gauteng, felt the grief and shock.

“We just had to get the angels together for these families and support the Hope SA Foundation with their incredible assistance and kindness they offer the community. “The outpouring of love and support for these families and loved ones affected shines a light on the best of humanity and that’s what we facilitate on ‘Good Morning Angels’ every week.” A number of families lost more than one person. The Hope SA Foundation has been helping survivors with day-to-day needs and rebuilding of damaged homes.

