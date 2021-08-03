Jackie Phamotse, Amanda Black and other celebs show Mohale Motaung support

Celebrities have rallied around Mohale Motaung following reports that he was allegedly abused by his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo. Somizi and Motaung have been trending for hours after Sunday World published an article in which Motaung detailed alleged abuse incidents during an interview with the producers of Somizi’s reality show “Living The Dream With Somizi”, which were allegedly recorded.

In leaked audio, Motaung can be heard recalling how Somizi allegedly broke his ribs and hit him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. Taking to Twitter, controversial author Jackie Phamotse penned a thread to Motaung in which she said she believed him. “Dear Mohale Motaung, don’t be scared any more! This is your life! They can’t bully you any more!

“We hear you! We have been seeing your pain, your sad eyes tell a story. Fight for your life back! And f*ck it! You deserve half of everything! Yes, I said it! But fix your self first!” she wrote. The author went on to offer her help and assistance to Motaung, saying he needed to fight. “You are the only one who knows the truth, you were young! But you took a chance and here we are!

“Now you need to fight, you need to save your soul. Don’t think you are alone. Look into your self and find strength, seek courage from God. When you ready I’ll be waiting to help.” You are the only one that knows the truth, you were young! But you took a chance and here we are! Now you need to fight, you need to save your soul. Don’t think you are alone. Look into your self and find strength, seek courage from God. When you ready I’ll be waiting to help. — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 1, 2021 Recalling a tweet posted by Motaung earlier this year in which he made a comment about abusers, Phamotse said it was important for people to remember the importance of the post. “This tweet was so important and still is,” she wrote.

This tweet was so important and still is!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xhef1TW2CW — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 1, 2021 Musician Amanda Black, broadcaster Penny Lebyane and other celebrities also took to their timeline rallying behind Mohale using the hashtag #IBelieveMohale. “I believe Mohale”, tweeted Amanda while actress Rosie Motene said: “The reality in SA, if a convicted abuser is a public figure or 'vip', they often celebrated further. Their minions will push the #gbv when the cameras are on but are logged off when their friends are CONVICTED. #ibelievemohale”. See below:

The reality in SA, if a convicted abuser is a public figure or 'vip', they often celebrated further. Their minions will push the #gbv when the cameras are on but are logged off when their friends are CONVICTED. #ibelievemohale — Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! 🏳️‍🌈 (@RosieMotene) August 2, 2021 I believe Mohale. — , (@AmandaBlackSA) August 3, 2021 : #IBelieveMohale — Miss Moloi👑🐼💙 (@leratommoloi) August 2, 2021 #IBelieveMohale Abusers must have no where to hide especially behind their positions of influence and power. — PennyLebyane💚TheOneAndOnly (@PennyLebyane) August 2, 2021 Somizi's management said Somizi was aware of the allegations of abuse against him. However, the star said he would refer the matter to his lawyers. “Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on 1 August 2021.