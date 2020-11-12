Jackie Phamotse is in 'deep prayer' following witchcraft claims

Since releasing a salacious video on social media this week in which she shined a spotlight on some of South Africa’s famous faces allegedly using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success, controversial author Jackie Phamotse fears for her life and being silenced. In an IGTV Live video that generated over 100 000 views, Jackie said: “I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. “They will make you believe that they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. “They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions. “But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes,” Jackie claimed.

Following the video, Jackie made it on the Twitter trends list. Some tweeps called her out for “seeking attention”, while others thanked her for opening up a much-needed conversation such as “ukuthwala”. Some even went on to say who they thought had snakes.

Soon after the video Jackie then took to social media again to say that people wanted to silence her.

She took to Instagram and said, “The Bare Nation is strong man. I don’t even have to say a damn thing. Thank you for defending me, honestly I was drained and need time to pray.

“You are fighting my battles and it’s hard I know. But remember why we are doing this ... we have to protect our youth because they don’t know better.”

Jackie claimed Mzansi had “weak leaders” and that she was trying to do her best to help those she can.

“I promise you it’s painful to be the only one standing up and voicing out issues but I know someone needs help. Don’t let them silence us.”

She revealed she was in “deep prayer” as some people want to see her voiceless. “I won’t give up now. I promise, please don’t give up on me.”