Jackie Phamotse offers to pay towards Wits shooting victim Mthokozisi Ntumba's funeral

Jackie Phamotse has offered to pay towards the funeral expenses of Mthokozisi Ntumba, a Masters graduate, father and husband, who was shot and killed by the South African Police Services on Wednesday. Ntumba was a bystander, who was caught in the crossfire when the police were allegedly trying to disperse students during a protest at Wits University in Braamfontein. The Independent Police Investigations Directorate identified yesterday, the man who was shot and killed during clashes between police and protesting students as Mthokozisi Ntumba. It is alleged that Ntumba was walking out of the doctor’s office when he was shot by the police using rubber bullets. He died at the scene. Taking to social media this week, Phamotse, like many South Africans expressed their shock at the killing of Ntumba.

While showing support to the students who were protesting for free and affordable education for every South African child, the award-winning author also offered to contribute towards the slain man’s funeral expenses.

“As a South African black student, I pledge my support to stand with #witsprotest! In my own personal capacity, I will donate to bury the pedestrian that was brutally killed by our police. I can’t watch as our people drop like flies!” Phamotse said.

She said: “I don’t belong to any political party, nor will the amount of my contribution be made public.

“I am just an ordinary citizen, fighting the same fight. I cannot be part of the millions who do nothing! I will walk on the same streets and protest with them! Education is important!”

The controversial author was commended for her act of kindness.

Below are some reactions on Twitter.

“This Is so admirable of you Jackie, may God bless your kindness.

“This life of a 35-year-old young man has been brutally taken from him, I cannot begin to imagine the pain the family must be going through,” Kgomotso Tlhapane said.

“I admire your selflessness and willingness to help others. From the depths of my heart, thank you so much for this,” Benzino More said.

“Thank you sis, God will surely Bless you,” Lusanda Mbusi wrote.

Meanwhile, local celebrities including AKA, Boity, Dr Tumi have condemned the actions taken at the Wits student protest, when videos of police firing rubber bullets at students started doing rounds on social media.

And despite Wednesday’s tragic events, students have vowed to continue to fight for the right to education.