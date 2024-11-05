Jackie Phamotse slams the surge of celebrity books: ‘Don’t make us hate reading your stories’

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse recently criticised the culture of celebrities releasing books. In recent years, the trend of celebrities publishing books has surged. From actors to social media influencers, many are opting to share their stories with the world.

Most recently, “The Real Housewives of Durban” reality star, Nonku Williams, released her memoir, “Unapologetically Me”. Local podcaster MacG has also penned a book titled, “Uncancelable: The Rise of MacG”. The “Bare” series author said she felt that many celebrity books are poorly crafted and lack substance.

In a detailed post on Instagram Phamotse wrote: “These publications not only undermine the credibility of the writing community but also insult the very essence of storytelling. “Being an author is not just a title or status symbol; it’s a sacred responsibility to craft meaningful, well-researched content. A book’s value lies in its substance, not just its marketability.” She added that a manuscript requires meticulous attention to detail.

“From cover design to paper quality, and most importantly, engaging content. Research is essential to creating a compelling narrative. Biographies and memoirs demand a particular level of honesty, vulnerability and depth. A linear storytelling approach falls short.” The author, who is currently under house arrest, shared that some celebrities simply ride the coattails of fame to sell books, rather than “literary merit”. “Authors must be willing to share their authentic experiences, shedding light on unknown aspects of their lives. Unfortunately, many celebrity books lack substance ...”

Offering some advice to celebrity authors, Phamotse said: "I urge you to take your time, respect the craft, and strive for excellence. Read widely, study the masters, and push yourself to create meaningful content. "We love reading but don't make us hate reading your stories. Respect the reader and their money. Respectfully, it's all love. We can do better!" Known for her unfiltered opinions, Phamotse's post has encouraged a wave of dialogue within the literary community, with many book-worms agreeing with her. "My people think I'm being funny when I tell them 'I don't buy or read books by influencers/celebrities' 🙌🙌," commented @matshidiso.hermajesty.shikoane. @mamsompisi wrote: "Respect the Reader 🔥🔥. Bought 1 celeb book bcoz of hype...yhooo. Gave book away."