Jamie Bartlett’s partner Rosa Onious still shattered weeks after his death

It has been nearly a month since stage and television legend Jamie Bartlett died, sending shock waves across Mzansi, and his partner and manager, Rosa Onious, is still shattered. Bartlett died in his sleep on Monday, May 23, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 55.

Taking to her Instagram page this week, Onius posted visuals from some of the memorable and happier moments that she shared with Bartlett over the years. The visuals are accompanied by the nostalgic “I’ll Be Missing You” by P Diddy and Faith Evans is playing in the background as Onious reflects on her life with Bartlett, who was laid to rest in Cape Town on June 2. Still battling to come to terms with his untimely death, she wrote on her Instagram: “4 weeks ago at this specific time, my happiness was snatched away from me. It has been the worst 4 weeks of my life. It feels like an arrow went through my heart. 💔💘❤️‍🩹#ripjamiebartlet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa Onious (@rosa_lixious) Just over a week prior, she has shared a series of images and videos of her and Bartlett just having fun and living their best lives. In her lengthy Instagram post, Onious shared her pain and heartbreak at losing her partner, revealing that she’s “struggling to cope” without him. Recalling some of the last hours of Bartlett’s life, she said: “This was literally the last night I spent with you.

The multi-award-winning actor spent his last moments dancing, laughing and popping champagne with friends and loved ones at a popular hangout spot, 012 Lifestyle, in Brooklyn, Pretoria. She continued: “(I was ) so happy, so In love and full of life, I would give anything to go back to this night again. Because if I knew it would have been our last night ever spent together I would have kept you awake, if I knew your heart would give in, I would have shared mine with you.” “What hurts the most is the fact that I will never be able to hold you, talk to you, hug you or kiss you like this ever again. It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my chest and it hurts so much. I have so much I need to talk to you about still.

“I am struggling to cope without you. Nothing makes sense anymore. I am devastated💔 and empty.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa Onious (@rosa_lixious) The couple met in Melville over a decade ago, but connected again only in November 2019. Bartlett was mostly famous for his roles as Mike O'Reilly on SABC 3’s “Isidingo” and David Genaro on e.tv’s “Rhythm City”.

