Janice Honeyman helps young creatives take theatre musicals to the next level

The doyenne of theatre Janice Honeyman is set to mentor young creatives to help showcase excellence in new musical theatre writing. A multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger Ntlantla Swana from Gqeberha and singer, pianist and musical theatre performer Leah Mari from Durban were crowned the winners of the inaugural Cabaret and Beyond Festival in 2021.

As the mentor, Honeyman will assist Swana and Mari find their unique voices in the creative space while shining a new light on new musical theatre writing as a popular genre. “The CAB initiative is giving young writers and composers a wonderful opportunity to develop their creative output, and the participants chosen have enormous talent,” says Honeyman. “The way we’ve been working is intense, and these ladies both have unstinting drive and creativity. I really admire them and this initiative, which promises growth and development for original musical theatre in South Africa.”

As part of their winning package, Mari and Swana received grants for further development through a partnership between the Centre for Creative Arts (CCA) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Mandela Bay Theatre complex in Gqebera. The productions will premiere at the Nelson Mandela Bay Theatre complex in March this year and run for a subsequent season in Durban. Honeyman’s dramaturgical assistance will enable Swana, alongside book writer Khanyisa Sigwanda, to shape their musical about the pressures of being the first-born child in an upper middle class South African family.

Mari will also be mentored by Honeyman in writing both her music and her book, with assistance from Jaco Griessel as an arranger, to realise her coming of age story told through the eyes of Amy and Zara; two lovebirds that find themselves moving to Cape Town and having to deal with unexpected events. The project manager and curator of the CAB Festival, Roland Perold said: “This is the first time new musical theatre writers in South Africa have been afforded much-needed guidance and development space. It’s going to be a pleasure bringing these works in development to audiences in March, “Our focus is not on spectacle and scenery but on telling intimate stories in the most effective, fun, and thrifty way. We want the audience to engage and enjoy while witnessing new artistic voices taking shape,” he added.

Twenty-one composers dazzled auditions with their authentic new works at CAB festival in October last year at Seabrooke Theatre in Durban. Commenting on her big win, Mari says she’s ready to embrace the experience to the fullest. “I still can't believe that this is a reality. I think when it comes to new musical theatre in South Africa, the support isn't as great as when the classics are put on. Really, Dr Mahomed is changing theatre in South Africa by supporting new creators. I’m so humbled and ready to learn from this experience,” Mari says.