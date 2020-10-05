Jarrad Ricketts weds long-time partner in a secret ceremony

Singer Jarrad Ricketts has shocked fans by announcing his marriage to his best friend, Kim Wentzel. The couple, who have been dating for nearly a decade, tied the knot in a private ceremony with close friends and family at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in District Six on 19 September already. Kim, 34, who has been Jarrad’s manager for eight years, said she appreciated the “peace and calmness” of a low-profile wedding. “We knew there would be media hype around the wedding so Jarrad decided to keep it intimate and quiet for as long as we could,” she says. But they couldn’t keep it a secret forever and on Friday the couple decided to spill the beans via Jarrad’s social media platforms.

Jarrad, 32, posted: “To start the weekend with some incredible news I asked, she said yes!

“I stole her heart, so she took my name!

“I am blessed and thrilled to announce my marriage to my best friend, my confidant, my biggest cheerleader and partner in all things!”

“Our wedding ceremony took place at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in District Six on Saturday, 19 September 2020.

“The ceremony was followed by an intimate celebration with our families.

“My wife (yes, I really said that!) and I are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives together!

“We are so grateful for the love and support shown to us over the past few weeks and ask that you all continue to pray for us as we navigate this chapter as newlyweds.”

Jarrad tells the Daily Voice: “Our intention and wish was to not lose the importance of our marriage in any form of too much media attention.”

He says he wasn’t keen to splash his kwaai wedding on social media due to the Covid-19 pandemic especially while people are suffering.

“People are going through tough times, I didn’t feel right sharing pictures of all those fancy things in a time where people are genuinely suffering from hunger on the Cape Flats.

“Our wedding was so blessed, we barely spent money on anything, we had things in abundance.”

Jarrad was uitgevat in two suits for his special day; for the ceremony, he wore a white shirt, cream blazer, brown pants and brown shoes.

For the reception, he wore a paisley suit, and gold bow tie.

Kim looked stunning in a sleeveless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline, made by Manilla Von Teez.

At the reception, she detached the gown’s tail to show some leg.

