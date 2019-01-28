Jason Goliath and Sian Bailey. Picture: Instagram

Comedian Jason Goliath and his wife Sian Bailey trended last week after they tied the knot in wearing T-shirts and takkies, but now it seems the 'joke' was on us. After their Joburg ceremony, the couple jetted off to what many believed to be their honeymoon but turns out it was the Goliaths actually had two weddings, one of which was a destination wedding in the Maldives.

Goliath shared a snap of him and his beautiful bride on a beach. He's wearing a white shirt and Sian looks radiant a white dress, adorned with a flower crown and bouquet. He captioned the image: #LoveMyWife #WeddingDay #LoveWins"





Bailey also shared a touching tribute post to her husband: "You are my rock, my funny man, my inspiration, my strength, my life coach and now my husband and my forever. Every day with you makes me feel like the luckiest woman on earth. I cannot imagine my life without you. Our love is real. Thank you for choosing me (sic)"

See more of their honeymoon snaps below.



