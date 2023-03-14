Jazz legend Gloria Bosman has died

Jazz legend Gloria Bosman died on Tuesday, March 14. She was 50. A press statement issued by the family, read: “It is with profound sadness that we share in the early hours of this morning, we lost the rock of our family; a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Gloria Bosman who came to fame for her soulful and soothing voice.

“After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. “Gloria had devoted her life, not just to her family, but to her music, she was loved and adored by many here in South africa and beyond its borders. Her fans were part of her large and extended family that she always put her best stage performances for. “The details of the memorial and burial services will be released in due course. We appeal for your compassion and space during this time of overwhelming grief.

“We welcome and appreciate your prayers in the difficult days ahead of us.” Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni also confirmed the shocking news of Bosman’s death in a press statement, shared with IOL Entertainment, on Tuesday afternoon. “Samro mourns the passing of legendary jazz composer, singer and Samro’s non-executive board member Gloria Bosman,” said Maweni.

Bosman was appointed as a Samro board member at its last annual general meeting (AGM) in December. “In the short period that she was on the board, she added a perspective that comprised a rich blend of insights on member aspirations and the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards. “She has left a lasting legacy with her brilliant catalogue and significant contributions to the South African music industry.”

He continued: “Ms Bosman was an energetic and passionate board member who fully supported the organisation’s strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for Samro and vigorously protecting members’ interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation. “While highly empathetic, she was firm and direct when she engaged with her colleagues. “We will dearly miss her presence of mind in our engagements, her humanity, compassion and empathy for her fellow composers.”

Maweni also extended his condolences to the family, friends and fans of Bosman. “Our industry has lost a giant,” he said. Music icon Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse also expressed his shock at Bosman’s death in a tweet that read: “So Sad, gutted, Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered."

So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered - Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023 Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Mabuse said he was “devastated” as he had lost more than a fellow musician. “Gloria was more than just a colleague. She was a younger sister to me… I’ve just been to the family, it’s difficult for them to come to terms with this loss.” Born in Mofolo and raised in Pimville, Soweto, Bosman’s career began in the church choir.