Jesse Cleg, DJ Lag, Nathi Mankayi and Mr Eazi celebrate the beauty that is Africa

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963. Since then countries around the continent have celebrated the day with various kinds of celebrations uniting Africans.

One of the most common ways that has united Africans is music. No matter which part of Africa a person comes from, the power music allows us all to connect from, amapiano, afrobeats, kizomba and Gnawa. In celebration of Africa Day, “IOL Entertainment” spoke to a few artists about what makes Africa special to them. Nathi Mankayi

The South African singer-songwriter and artist burst onto the music scene with his smash hit "Nomvula" off his triple-platinum debut studio album “Buyelekhaya”. The Mthatha-born talent has always been proud of his roots, showcasing it in his music. Nathi Mankayi. Picture: Supplied What’s your take on African culture having an impact internationally?

It’s good to see Africa being recognised for its true original beauty, from the music to our African traditional style. Name one thing that can only originate from Africa? Amapiano.

What do you love the most about your home country? I definitely live the many different languages that we have. Each language has its own history and has traces within the continent- I love that. Favourite African designer and why?

It must be Papy, the owner of Urban Zulu. After being dressed by many brands Urban Zulu has been the brand that has brought out the best looks for me and they always understand the looks I ask for. Favourite travel destination in Africa and why? So far it has to be Lesotho. The warmness of the mountains and the beautiful culture effortlessly humbles me. I always feel peaceful and welcomed when I visit Lesotho!

Tell us about your recent music release? I have released my 12-track album, the most successful album after “Buyelekhaya“.The name of the album is “Usiba Lwe Gazi”. My favourite songs from this album are “Imimoya” and “Angeke”, which are on demand on social media and on radio. South Africa’s support has been overwhelming.

Jesse Clegg The singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pianist, may be the son of South African artist Johnny Clegg, but he has built himself a credible career as a platinum-selling artist. Jesse Clegg. Picture: Supplied What’s your take on African culture having an impact internationally?

I find it inspiring and exciting that African and South African artists are getting to showcase their unique perspectives to the world. Africa has so much to offer, and our art and artists have always been world class, so it’s great to see the world taking notice. Name one thing that can only originate from Africa? African music.

What do you love the most about your home country? I love the rich diversity of culture and we also have so much natural beauty and wildlife. Favourite travel destination in Africa and why?

Cape Town, Namibia, Plettenberg Bay, Wild Coast. Tell us about your recent music release? My new song “Called To Hear Your Voice” was recorded in LA and produced with Grammy winner Tim Pagnotta and Nick Petricca.

I wrote this song about being far away from home, feeling lost and missing that special person. And in the moment when you phone that person, it’s not what they say to you, but the sound of their voice that brings you back to yourself. It’s a celebration of the connections we hold with one each other and how they bring us strength through hard of times. DJ Lag

The South African DJ and record producer, is regarded as the pioneer of the gqom sound in Durban. He has even worked on Beyoncé's “The Lion King: The Gift” and toured across Europe. DJ Lag. Picture: Supplied What’s your take on African culture having an impact internationally? It’s amazing to see South African music taking over I always knew we got it.

Name one thing that can only originate from Africa? We have the Big Five animals. What do you love the most about your home country?

I love everything about my home country, I can be gone for two months around the world, but I’ll still miss home. I have my family my son everything that makes me be the person that I am is here in SA. Favourite African designer and why? Maxhosa because its African luxury brand that seeks to showcase the mother continent for the greatness that is.

Favourite travel destination in Africa and why? Mozambique it’s beautiful and sunny like Durban that’s what I like about it and I love the ocean. Tell us about your recent music release?

It’s a mix of Gqom and UK Grime worked with novelist from London last year when I was on tour and got to perform it in London at Koko, it was amazing. Mr Eazi The Nigerian recording artist has collaborations with the likes of international artists Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

He is also the founder of emPawa Africa, a talent incubator programmer that funds and mentors emerging African artists, and the digital music aggregator of emPawa Distribution. Mr Eazi. Picture: Supplied What’s your take on African culture having an impact internationally? It is inevitable that our culture will thrive globally, I mean we are everywhere. We excel in every aspect not only in music but from tech to fashion to science. Our drive is different, the hunger to be seen and heard. I’m happy we are getting the attention now.

Name one thing that can only originate from Africa? Mr Eazi and Choplife Soundsystem. What do you love the most about your home country?

The sheer willpower of the populace to withstand societal ills and forge forward regardless. Favourite African designer and why? Hmm, nobody right now.

Favourite travel destination in Africa and why? It has to be Cotonou in Benin Republic. I spent a summer there and I’ve since gone back there to invest and build. It is the serenity, the ease of doing business and its people. Tell us about your recent music release?