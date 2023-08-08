Jesse Clegg posts touching tribute to late partner Dani Cooperman on her birthday

It’s been less than a year since local musician Jesse Clegg’s long-term partner Dani Cooperman passed away. Even though he’s reminded every day of the love they shared, thanks to their daughter Mylah, the grief still lingers for the single dad.

Taking to social media on Monday, the ‘Use Me’ singer paid a glowing tribute to Cooperman on what would have been her birthday. Sharing a picture of the family of three, Clegg captioned the post, “Happy birthday my beautiful Dani. I see your magic in our baby every day. “You would be so proud of her. You are missed and loved dearly and your spirit will always shine through our incredible little girl. Rest in peace.”

“(She) fought with incredible courage and grace until the end. Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace,” Clegg wrote at the time of her death. “She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her,” he added. No stranger to loss, Clegg and his family travelled to KwaZulu-Natal in 2020 following his father Johnny Clegg’s death to perform an important Zulu ritual.

The ritual was done at the homestead of his father's musical partner Sipho Mchunu. "My dad was deeply connected to this place, and to be able to commemorate and honour him here, surrounded by love and family, was very special,“ the musician said. Johnny Clegg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, and died July 16, 2019, leaving behind his wife Jenny, and two sons, Jesse and Jaron.