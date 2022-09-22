Jesse Clegg thanks fans for support following his partner’s death

South African singer and guitarist Jesse Clegg has thanked fans and supporters for their overwhelming love following his partner Dani Cooperman’s untimely death. Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the “Speed of Light” hitmaker shared a statement expressing his gratitude to everyone who supported him during his time of grief.

He wrote: “The messages of love and support that I have received over the last few weeks have been overwhelming. “This has been a very challenging time for me and my family and the positive messages are much appreciated. “Dani always faced challenges with strength, kindness and grace and I know that she would have wanted us to live our lives to the fullest.”

In his statement, Clegg announced that he will be returning to the stage again. “I appreciate your understanding of the cancellations of previous events over the last few weeks. Sending love and see you soon.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Clegg (@jesseclegg) Earlier this month, Clegg released a statement confirming that Cooperman had died of cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beautiful Dani,” he wrote. “She was diagnosed with cancer last year and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end. “Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace.

He added: ‘She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched. She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side.” The Clegg family also shared their pain at losing Cooperman. “She was a beautiful spirit who brought an abundance of joy and value to our lives. She was loved and admired by all of us,” read the statement issued by his family.

