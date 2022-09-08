Jesse Clegg’s long-term partner Dani Cooperman has died

Jesse Clegg is mourning the death of his long-term partner Dani Cooperman. In a statement shared on his official social media pages, Clegg confirmed the devastating news of Cooperman’s death.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beautiful Dani,” he wrote. The platinum-selling singer and guitarist revealed that Cooperman died of cancer. She was diagnosed last year. “(She) fought with incredible courage and grace until the end. Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace.

“She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched. She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side,” added Clegg. “The Clegg family is profoundly sad to share the news of the passing of Jesse's partner, partner, Dani. She was a beautiful spirit who brougham abundance joy and value to our lives. She was loved and admired by all of us,” read the statement issued by his family. “She was a source of strength and comfort for us during our hardest moments and a treasured part of our family. She leaves behind her and Jesse's beautiful daughter, Mylah, Johnny's first grandchild, whose legacy lives on through her and Jesse.

“We will love and miss her forever,” it continued. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Clegg (@jesseclegg) The news of Cooperman’s death was received with shock and an outpouring of love and support from fans and industry friends. “My Jesse. I love you, babe,” wrote South African rock singer Karen Zoid.

Food blogger Ilse van der Merwe commented: “Oh Jesse, I am so sorry to hear of your beautiful Dani's passing. “I cannot even begin to imagine your sense of loss. Sending all my love and light all the way from Stellenbosch. Hope your family and friends are there to hold you and Mylah tightly.” Guitarist Reggie Scheepers added: “💔💔💔 so sorry tjom.”

Tributes and messages of condolence continue to pour in on social media. “This is just unthinkably devastating. I can’t believe it. She was so beautiful inside and out. Sending you and your daughter big love Jesse,” tweeted @EmmaSadleir. This is just unthinkably devastating. I can’t believe it. She was so beautiful inside and out. Sending you and your daughter big love Jesse — Emma Sadleir Berkowitz (@EmmaSadleir) September 8, 2022 “I am so sorry for your devastating loss – sincere condolences to you and your family, and wishing you strength through this difficult time,” wrote @GennaSeymour.

I am so sorry for your devastating loss - sincere condolences to you and your family, and wishing you strength through this difficult time. — Genevieve Pearson (@GennaSeymour) September 8, 2022 “Oh Jesse. This is very heartbreaking. I'm so sorry for your loss. Yho 💔💔💔May your daughter grow up to be a beautiful reminder of the love you have for Dani. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤💔,” wrote @simmakh Oh Jesse. This is very heartbreaking. I'm so sorry for your loss. Yho 💔💔💔May your daughter grow up to be a beautiful reminder of the love you have for Dani. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤💔 — Mbali Makhathini (@simmakh) September 8, 2022 Clegg and Cooperman had been together for more than a decade. They welcomed their daughter, Mylah Thandolwethu Clegg, on March 2, 2021.