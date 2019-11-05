Jessica Nkosi ‘graduates from DJ Zinhle academy’









Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Instagram

Has Jessica Nkosi forgiven her baby daddy, Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini for "cheating" on her? Dlamini posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he is seen jamming with Nkosi at the AKA Orchestra concert in Durban on Saturday .

In the video, Nkosi is seen dancing to one of Supa Mega's songs. She is next to Dlamini, who nods in approval.





Tweeps then shared their thoughts on what they assumed to be the current state of the duo's relationship, with many attributing it to her being friends with DJ Zinhle.

We not even surprised at all. The Zinhle Academy is on par https://t.co/0OzOw3eONp — Academic Mom (@Kerotse_K) November 3, 2019

Y’all are the biggest clowns 🤡😂😂DJ Zinhle taught you all to drink water and mind your own business, kodwa animameli.bukani manje Jessica Nkosi is teaching you the same thing, if this doesn’t make you learn ayi angazi 😂😂😂😂 Phuman 👏🏾emjolweni 👏🏾 yabantu 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vWEUYEE9mT — Thandeka Mncube 🦋 Azania 🦋 (@iam_Ndoni) November 3, 2019

So Jessica Nkosi got close to Dj Zinhle after breaking up with her baby daddy for cheating and now she has taken him back. Yes she's stronger now, she's coming for everything the devil stole from her. We all need a Zinhle in our life😍😍😍

I STAN pic.twitter.com/nWREwXPC9t — Penny👑 The Venda Girl🌼 (@penny_muchongo) November 3, 2019

Jessica Nkosi went back to the cheating baby daddy. Watch how Lady Zamar go back to Sjava... I think we should continue drinkin water guys.. We always hype myths 🚮 pic.twitter.com/Wh8LHFL7E6 — #BigBagg (@BWA_CJ) November 3, 2019

Where are those ladies that provided receipts for Jessica Nkosi about her cheating baby daddy? pic.twitter.com/DYGKYJnBVM — Mamthembu❤ (@ZandileGongo) November 3, 2019

What has Dj Zinhle and Jessica Nkosi taught you? pic.twitter.com/GAwQVZsLJa — I'm the Ghel👑🇿🇦 (@Zickie_S) November 3, 2019

...but ofcos jessica nkosi was going to go take back the ex & baby daddy even after SHE publicly exposed him for being unfaithful. most women never leave infidels. — Supernova (@MissKeratilwe) November 3, 2019

Jessica Nkosi went back to her Baby daddy Tkay 😂😂😂😂 ngasho ngathi phuzani amanzi and mind it and mind it pic.twitter.com/8pAxI4P9gb — 🌻🌞Mrs Mom🌻🌞 (@ThandekaMqadi) November 3, 2019

In case you missed it, the "Isibaya" star put Dlamini on blast in September when she took to her Instagram Stories and "exposed" Dlamini for cheating on her.





She also thanked her Instagram followers who sent her receipts as evidence of the alleged cheating.







