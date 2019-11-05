Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Instagram
Has Jessica Nkosi forgiven her baby daddy, Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini for "cheating" on her?

Dlamini posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he is seen jamming with Nkosi at the AKA Orchestra concert in Durban on Saturday . 

In the video, Nkosi is seen dancing to one of Supa Mega's songs. She is next to Dlamini, who nods in approval. 

Tweeps then shared their thoughts on what they assumed to be the current state of the duo's relationship, with many attributing it to her being friends with DJ Zinhle. 

In case you missed it, the "Isibaya" star put Dlamini on blast in September when she took to her Instagram Stories and "exposed" Dlamini for cheating on her. 

She also thanked her Instagram followers who sent her receipts as evidence of the alleged cheating. 