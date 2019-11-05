Jessica Nkosi ‘graduates from DJ Zinhle academy’
Graduate of Zinhle Academy. https://t.co/VqxP9Obymr— Xhosa Nostra. (@_BobieK) November 3, 2019
We not even surprised at all. The Zinhle Academy is on par https://t.co/0OzOw3eONp— Academic Mom (@Kerotse_K) November 3, 2019
Y’all are the biggest clowns 🤡😂😂DJ Zinhle taught you all to drink water and mind your own business, kodwa animameli.bukani manje Jessica Nkosi is teaching you the same thing, if this doesn’t make you learn ayi angazi 😂😂😂😂 Phuman 👏🏾emjolweni 👏🏾 yabantu 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vWEUYEE9mT— Thandeka Mncube 🦋 Azania 🦋 (@iam_Ndoni) November 3, 2019
So Jessica Nkosi got close to Dj Zinhle after breaking up with her baby daddy for cheating and now she has taken him back. Yes she's stronger now, she's coming for everything the devil stole from her. We all need a Zinhle in our life😍😍😍— Penny👑 The Venda Girl🌼 (@penny_muchongo) November 3, 2019
I STAN pic.twitter.com/nWREwXPC9t
Jessica Nkosi went back to the cheating baby daddy. Watch how Lady Zamar go back to Sjava... I think we should continue drinkin water guys.. We always hype myths 🚮 pic.twitter.com/Wh8LHFL7E6— #BigBagg (@BWA_CJ) November 3, 2019
Where are those ladies that provided receipts for Jessica Nkosi about her cheating baby daddy? pic.twitter.com/DYGKYJnBVM— Mamthembu❤ (@ZandileGongo) November 3, 2019
What has Dj Zinhle and Jessica Nkosi taught you? pic.twitter.com/GAwQVZsLJa— I'm the Ghel👑🇿🇦 (@Zickie_S) November 3, 2019
...but ofcos jessica nkosi was going to go take back the ex & baby daddy even after SHE publicly exposed him for being unfaithful. most women never leave infidels.— Supernova (@MissKeratilwe) November 3, 2019
Jessica Nkosi went back to her Baby daddy Tkay 😂😂😂😂 ngasho ngathi phuzani amanzi and mind it and mind it pic.twitter.com/8pAxI4P9gb— 🌻🌞Mrs Mom🌻🌞 (@ThandekaMqadi) November 3, 2019