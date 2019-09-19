Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Instagram



Local TV personality Jessica Nkosi threw shade at her baby daddy during an Olay event with BFF DJ Zinhle.

This comes after Nkosi blasted her baby daddy, Ntokozo "Tk" Dlamini, over the weekend on her Instagram stories.





In the posts, the "Isibaya" actress claims that the woman seeing Dlamini behind her back "can be with him fully".





And thanked her fans for sending her pictures and "receipts" of Dlamini and his alleged side chick.





Further stating that she would have never believed it if it wasn't for them.





Since then Nkosi as been out and about with DJ Zinhle and during the Olay event she lip synced to Stefflon Don's song "Hurtin' Me" mouthing the words "I heard you got a new girlfriend and hurting me".





Video: DJ Zinhle Instagram Stories





Tweeps had lots to say about Nkosi hanging out with DJ Zinhle since she also went through a cheating scandal with AKA, who she's back together with now.

She went to @DJZinhle to learn how to bring back bby daddy. Nice move mbokodo — Garikai Mhlanga (@Garikai_Mhlanga) September 19, 2019

President and Ambassador of the “I was cheated on” and survived girls club 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — DJ Mahazard (@hazel_mahazard) September 19, 2019

But is Zinhle going to continue being poster girl of heartbreaks? — Nomfundo Mcetywa (@MaMcetywa) September 19, 2019

Why does every woman in the industry after being cheated on run straight to dj Zinhle? She must start charging them 😂😂😂😂😂 — Candy Lux (@Candylux_752) September 19, 2019