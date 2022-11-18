Jimmy Fallon gives props to The Kiffness for ‘cat song’

Late night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon recently gave props to local music sensation David Scott, also known as The Kiffness. Fallon featured one of Scott’s cat songs on the “Do Not Play” segment of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, but in a turn of events, liked the song saying ,“I think it’s a hit".

“We’re down to our last song, it’s from a South African singer called ‘The Kiffness’, and the song is called, ‘How To Make A Song With Your Neighbour’s Cat’, and I think that’s exactly what he did. “Take a listen to this,” he said before playing the track for his audience and Bruce Springsteen. Along with a huge smile on his face, Fallon could not hold back his excitement and started jamming to the track along with the studio band members.

“I think it’s a hit,” he said. The video make it’s way to The Kiffness’s Twitter page who then tweeted: “Oh my gosh, this is so surreal! Thanks @jimmyfallon ❤️When I saw @questlove & @theroots jamming on top of my cat song I nearly died #FallonTonight.” Oh my gosh, this is so surreal! Thanks @jimmyfallon ❤️



When I saw @questlove & @theroots jamming on top of my cat song I nearly died #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZWRR9SpThL — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) November 16, 2022 The Kiffness, who is well-known for remixing viral internet moments made fans laugh earlier this year with the remixed version of Will Smith’s words to Chris Rock after the infamous slap at the Oscars ceremony.

