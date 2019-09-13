Jo-Anne Reyneke says theme of her new show is 'close to her heart'. Picture: Supplied



BET Africa is giving single parents a chance at love in its new reality show "Single Parents Looking For Love" which premieres on Tuesday.

Hosted by Safta award winning actress, Jo-Anne Reyneke, the 13-episode show will have a single parent contestant go through four potential suitors who will eventually end up with a new lover. The potential suitors will go through exciting challenges to test their suitability, they will also face off with a panel made up of kids who at the end will rate the suitors and give their parent feedback based on their interaction. In the end, viewers will see the new couple give insight into what they have planned for their new relationship and later a follow up session by the presenter to update viewers on what has happened following their first date.





“I am very excited to be on a platform as prominent as BET Africa for my presenting debut. Particularly because it is a subject close to my heart and I find myself relating a lot with our single parents," said Reyneke.





"This is a show that is driven by love and a bit of humour, a show the whole family can watch together and enjoy. You will laugh, cry and be filled with joy at seeing people’s lives play out on your screen. It is truly an honour to be part of 'Single Parents Looking for Love' and I cannot wait for African audiences to watch it,” she added.





* Single Parents Looking For Love" airs Tuesday, September 17 at 9:30pm CAT on BET (DStv Channel 129).