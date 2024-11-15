Joburg artist r1. wins inaugural Amex Jacaranda Art Challenge with vibrant mural display

In a celebration of art and community, American Express and Keyes Art Mile Gallery have crowned contemporary Joburg artist r1. as the winner of the inaugural Amex Jacaranda Art Challenge. The competition saw impressive participation from both emerging and established Mzansi artists, graphic designers and illustrators.

Johannesburg’s lovely jacarandas in full bloom. Picture: Instagram. The winning piece, “Purple Hive”, was showcased, alongside eight other finalists, each of whom captured the essence of the country’s jacaranda season. Finalists included “Blue Canopy” by artist Mark Modimola, “Eyes of Jacaranda” by Murunzi, “For All The Things That Have Not Yet Bloomed” by Michelle-erin Sibiya, “Full Bloom” by Tumi Thagoli, “Msanzi flows through us” by Fathima Kathrada, “Petals of serenity” by Blaize Linah, “Purple Blanket” by Paula Stephanie Kruger and “The Purple Thread” by Yasmin Meerholz. View the artworks below.

r1. received a grand prize of R20 000, along with the honour of having his striking artwork installed as a magnetic vinyl mural on the façade of the Keyes Art Mile building in Rosebank. The mural, which draws inspiration from the iconic jacaranda trees in full bloom, will remain on display throughout the season.

Taking to Instagram the artist wrote: “My piece was inspired by the connection between bees and the purple jacaranda flower. “The installation work consists of over 200 printed magnets arranged on a steel wall to create a layered visual effect. “I’ll be posting more images but for now, I’d like to thank @newageadam @breinstormbrand @plnth_ and the team for making this happen. It's truly a magnificent piece! 🙏🙏🙏.”

r1., a contemporary artist renowned for his multi-layered and site-specific designs, centres his work around geometric patterns, particularly chevrons, while exploring themes of urban structures and boundaries. Through a statement, the popular artist shared that his work was inspired by his children.

“We were on a walk, and they were fascinated by the bees on the jacaranda flowers. That gave me the idea to create a purple hive. “The artwork is a combination of purple for the flowers, green for the leaves, yellow for the bees, and blue for the sky.” The mural will be seen by thousands of locals and tourists who frequent the precinct.