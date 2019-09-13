Joey Rasdien, sometimes on Sundays he'll cook the lunch. Picture: Supplied

Joey Rasdien will soon be in Stand-Up Joburg at Emperors Palace on September 23. During his downtime, he explores his favourite spots in the city.



Best place for a first date in the city?

Bismillah Restaurant in Fordsburg. What’s the first thing you do when you arrive back in Joburg from out of town?

Sleep.

Best meal you’ve had in Joburg, that’s not at home?

Beef Bhuna from Bismillah.

What local song can’t you stop listening to?

Currently, it’s "Dames" by Biggy.

And what local TV show are you loving right now?

Eish. The ones on Netflix

What’s the last South African movie you watched?

"Catching Feeling".

And the last stage play?

"Aunty Merle the Musical".

When was the last time you attended a music concert/ festival and who was performing?

Lauryn Hill at the Dome earlier this year.

What’s your earliest memory of Joburg?

The Mine Dump in Riverlea.

So if you were mayor for the day, what would you do?

Bring in the army.

Your favourite hangout spot in the city?

Houghton Golf Club.

Where is the best place to let your hair down?

My house.

Who do you call when you want to have fun and where in the city do you go?

Eish, haven’t done that in a while. But Katzy’s on a Thursday is lekker. Giving my age away

Your favourite coffee shop?

Habits at Sacred Heart College.

Favourite place to shop at in Joburg?

Wherever there is a sale. So probably Woodmead. Vilakazi Street (Soweto), Maboneng Precinct (Johannesburg CBD), Menlyn (Pretoria) or 4th Avenue (Parkhurst).

Which do you prefer and why?

Maboneng. It’s close to home.

Which is your favourite market in Joburg and why?

Sylvia’s Market in Obs. It’s close to home

Which building in Joburg would you love to own and why?

The Rand Club in Loveday Street.

Which building would you like to be locked in overnight and why?

The Saxon. Have you been there?

What’s the one thing people need to stop doing in the city?

Committing crimes.

Where is the best view of Joburg?

Worldview in Northcliff and Linksfield Ridge.

Best place for a nightcap?

Your house. But Fire & Ice in Melrose serves nice milkshakes

What’s the one thing that differentiates Joburg from other cities in SA?

The cosmopolitan and diverse population and the pockets of various different cultures.

Where would you suggest first-time visitors to the city go to get the best experience of the city?

Braamfontein.

Last, how do you spend your Sunday?

At home relaxing doing absolutely nothing. Sometimes I cook Sunday lunch.