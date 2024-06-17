Johannesburg's trend-setters and socialites come out to play and let loose at Disney+ quiz night

Mzansi's stars are always attending some kind of fabulous event - a premiere, fashion show, a restaurant opening, but one wouldn't think to find them at a quiz night.
Disney +, however, changed that narrative at a recent quiz night where they invited some of Johannesburg’s trend-setters for a good old night of fun.
Hosted by the incredibly humorous Mpho Pops; the atmosphere was electric as guests enjoyed the immersive experience of learning about their favourite Disney + personalities and shows through the challenging Q&As.
The streaming platform teamed up with Quiz SA to host a night fusion of fun and interesting trivia that had a star-studded guest list walking the blue carpet at Prison Break Market.
TV personality and choreographer Bontle Modiselle, media personality Lasizwe Dambuza who came with his brother Lungile Mcunu; actors Zamani Mbatha, Kayise Ngqula, Nefisa Mkhabela, Gaisang Noge, musician Cici Thwala, social media personalities Moghelingz and Carpo.
Disney + had the fun and games begin with its interesting dress code: ‘Half and Half’, but individuals such as lifestyle creator Jessica van Heerden du Plessis, dancer, lifestyle creator Buhle Guguwana and Keitumetse Mmela who is also a digital creator were able to bring it to life.
Plessis, who has 75,000 followers on YouTube, rocked a Cinderella-inspired outfit that had a “half and half” twist when it came to her shoes; sneakers and a glass slipper.
Guguwana and Mmela came dressed as Woody from ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Hamba Juba’ hitmaker Cici braved the cold in her fur coat with a mini skirt and boots look as she participated in a dance challenge with Lebo Molax.
The Disney + quiz event finale had guests engaging with each other as they tried to figure out the answers within their teams which were named after Disney+’s shows and react to the results of each round.
It was good to see the personalities let loose and relax and have authentic fun, even if cameras were rolling and flashing.
IOL Entertainment