Johannesburg's trend-setters and socialites come out to play and let loose at Disney+ quiz night

Mzansi's stars are always attending some kind of fabulous event - a premiere, fashion show, a restaurant opening, but one wouldn't think to find them at a quiz night. Disney +, however, changed that narrative at a recent quiz night where they invited some of Johannesburg’s trend-setters for a good old night of fun.

Hosted by the incredibly humorous Mpho Pops; the atmosphere was electric as guests enjoyed the immersive experience of learning about their favourite Disney + personalities and shows through the challenging Q&As. The Disney + Quiz Night was hosted by the incredibly humorous Mpho Pops. Picture: Supplied / KPaparazzi The streaming platform teamed up with Quiz SA to host a night fusion of fun and interesting trivia that had a star-studded guest list walking the blue carpet at Prison Break Market. TV personality and choreographer Bontle Modiselle, media personality Lasizwe Dambuza who came with his brother Lungile Mcunu; actors Zamani Mbatha, Kayise Ngqula, Nefisa Mkhabela, Gaisang Noge, musician Cici Thwala, social media personalities Moghelingz and Carpo.

TV personality and choreographer Bontle Modiselle. Picture: Supplied / KPaparazzi Disney + had the fun and games begin with its interesting dress code: ‘Half and Half’, but individuals such as lifestyle creator Jessica van Heerden du Plessis, dancer, lifestyle creator Buhle Guguwana and Keitumetse Mmela who is also a digital creator were able to bring it to life. Plessis, who has 75,000 followers on YouTube, rocked a Cinderella-inspired outfit that had a “half and half” twist when it came to her shoes; sneakers and a glass slipper. Jessica van Heerden du Plessis. Picture: Supplied/KPaparazzi Guguwana and Mmela came dressed as Woody from ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Hamba Juba’ hitmaker Cici braved the cold in her fur coat with a mini skirt and boots look as she participated in a dance challenge with Lebo Molax.