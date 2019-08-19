Sho Madjozi and John Cena. Picture: Instagram/AP

Local artist Sho Madjozi's new song "John Cena" has been making waves since its debut and the American wrestling star the song is named after agrees.



Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the "Daddy's Home" star posted a picture of the "Huku" rapper on the cover of Successful Women.





This comes after the video at the Colours Studios went viral topping the trending page on Thursday.





Following Cena's post, the "Wakanda Forever" rapper shared her reaction on Twitter seeing her face on his Instagram page.

Guys what’s happening!?!?!? I can’t see who just posted me !!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8t05fwQJZM — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 17, 2019

The official WWE website also showed the local artist some love, posting an article about the track declaring it the song of the summer.

You might not be able to see it, but you can certainly HEAR the newest song of the summer "John Cena" by South African rapper/songwriter @ShoMadjozi! @JohnCena 💥💥💥 https://t.co/sEbBTFRfTw — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2019

Other local celebrities such as Boity, AKA and Sjava also shared their excitement of Madjozi being highlighted by the biggest wrestling entertainment show in the world.

During the initial drop of the video, Madjozi also received the stamp of approval from hip hop icon Missy Elliot who quote tweeted the video link and said the song was "Supa".





The "Idhom" rapper's career has been gaining a lot of momentum this year. Following the release of her debut album in December 2018, Madjozi has gone on the win two SAMA awards.





She also won the Best New International Act at the BET Awards and was one of the headliners at Rose Fest hosted by Shekhinah earlier this month.



