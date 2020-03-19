John Kani's play in London cancelled after Covid-19 measures implemented
John Kani's play, "Kunene and the King", has become the latest production to be put on hold amid lockdown measures to prevent the worldwide spread of Covid-19.
The play, which had been running at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, was set to begin in London this week. It was cancelled on Tuesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to stop visiting pubs, restaurants, theatres “and other social venues”.
Taking to Twitter, the "Black Panther" star said: “London, the prime minister has closed all theatres, public gatherings, pubs, restaurants, football and sports to halt the spread of this virus. So my play has closed in London. We were only left with two weeks to go anyway. Thank you to all who supported us. What run!”
The cancellation of Kunene and the King follows a long list of other productions and concerts either postponed or cancelled around the world.
In Mzansi, the South African Film & Television Awards, VIVOnation Festival, BC One South Africa, Lighthouse Family Tour, Corona Sunsets Festival, Amstel Radler Chillas Cape Town have all been cancelled while one of the continents biggest festivals, Bushfire which takes place annually in Swaziland has also been cancelled.