JR’s 'package' in Black Panther suit sends Twitter into a frenzy

Multi-award-winning rapper JR, real name Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, got tongues wagging on Tuesday when images of him in a superhero outfit started making the rounds on social media. In the photographs shared by his fashion stylist and social media influencer baby mama, Tshepi Vundla, at their 3-year-old son’s birthday. The Motswako rapper is seen in a Black Panther suit, alongside Vundla and their son Sibabalwe, who rocked matching Spider-Man suits. Vundla shared the images on Tuesday, simply captioning the post: “Siba’s 3rd Spider-Man (Superhero) Party.” View this post on Instagram Happy 3rd Birthday to our amazing, crazy, fun, loving & handsome son. We love you love so much. 📸: @urbankreativesa A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) on Sep 22, 2020 at 11:41am PDT While many took to social media to wish the tot well on his special day and to admire the decor and the cake, it was JR’s package in the suit that stole the limelight.

Many seemed impressed by the “Make the Circle Bigger” hitmaker’s manhood which could be seen through the suit, and tweeps weren’t shy to express their excitement, with many stating that they didn’t know that he was “gifted”.

Some of the comments and memes will leave you in stitches.

But when one Twitter user, Given Mnguni, tried to question JR’s manhood or its size, Vundla wasted no time putting the troll in his place.

“That suit has something inside that would deceive … make it looks otshwere (he’s gifted),” commented Mnguni.

Vundla responded to the snide comment, saying: “That’s how it is, don’t be mad.”