J’Something backtracks on 'you are Paris' post

Mi Casa frontman J’Something backtracked on a post on Twitter after tweeps took a heart warming post dedicated to his wife the wrong way. The “Mamela” hitmaker took to the social media website and shared a picture with his wife Cordelia Godi, and captioned the now-deleted post. “’Take me to Paris,’ she said. ’You are Paris,’ he replied.

“Just being with you, irrespective of where we may be in the world, YOU are a breathtaking destination.“ Tweeps quickly took his sweet post the wrong way with some saying he was giving “broke boy energy” and was an “eat for my sake” type of man. Following the on-going slew of jokes in his mentions, he deleted the post and responded to them and said: “Ok geez I’ll take her to Paris … goodness … it’s a poem by the way … but ok I’ll take my wife to Paris.“