J’Something bares his soul in unreleased song shared on Instagram

J’Something won the hearts of his followers when he posted an intimate unreleased song on his Instagram page. Spellbound by his performance, followers are now calling for the song to be released. The Mi Casa vocalist shared a snippet of himself singing “We Do Not Walk Alone”.

He wrote: “After the interview with @mpoomy_ledwaba , getting to talk about spirituality and where I’m personally at I was reminded of a song I wrote around 2020 that really explained a lot of what I said in that interview through song. “I worship my God in and through everything I do. Matter of fact I have so many moments performing with @micasamusic that I flow into complete worship. “I’m learning that it’s not about the songs or the setting but more and more I’m finding ways to worship my creator through everything and ANYthing. My spirit loves music and it’s one of the most special relationships I have with my creator.”

He concluded the post: “With that said, I wrote this song with a more direct approach and applied the idea of ‘worship music’ (if it needs to fit into a box) and I felt the urge to wanna share it. It’s been living on my laptop for years and the moment just felt right. “Maybe someone needed to hear it and maybe some of you will connect with it. This isn’t a Christian song, it’s not an Islam worship, it’s just my worship for MY God and hopefully it can help you channel worship to your God.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) Followers were immediately hooked on the song and asked the singer to release the full version.

rachelkolisi wrote: “We need this on an album 🥹❤️.” wongley wrote: “We need a WHOLE album of this 🥺♥️ please.” cocodafonseca wrote: “Thank you so much for pushing through your vulnerability and finally sharing this song. It’s been such a comfort to us and I hope it can be a comfort to others. 🙌🙌.”