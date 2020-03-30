J'Something chronicles how Mi Casa 'lost everything' because of coronavirus
There is no doubt that lockdowns and social distancing around the world due to Covid-19 has caused a devastating effect on the entertainment industry, especially for musicians. Planned concerts and tours have been cancelled and because of travel restrictions, very little can be done about it.
J'Something of the award-winning trio, Mi Casa, has detailed how the band has lost everything.
The "These Streets" hitmaker took to Instagram a day before the band dropped their latest album to pour his heart out about the plans they had for the release, versus the reality of the situation now.
He said: “I just wanna let you all know that even though you see us on TV and we are called 'celebrities' and known to be famous, my band is nothing without you! I know how hard this moment is for us as a nation and as a society ... if I can just let you know from our side we’ve lost absolutely everything!”
"For this album, we had a European tour planned for June and July and they all cancelled. Local album tours planned for April and May all cancelled, and all other shows cancelled/postponed ... we have nothing. But before this sounds super grim ... I wanna let you know that we have you!
"We have your love and passion, we have your support for the music and to be releasing an album at this time is probably the most daunting thing we’ve ever had to do!”
"Despite all of this, the singer said Mi Casa were proud to announce that their latest single, Church Bells, became available for streaming from Friday last week."
J'Something also took the time to appreciate and encourage his bandmates and brothers Mo T and Dr. Duda.
Read the posts below.
Tomorrow is a big day everybody . yes it’s the beginning of our lockdown as a nation but it’s also the day we release our first single off our upcoming album set to release in May. You can pre save the single by hitting the link in my bio. What I wanted to do is just highlight this guy right here real quick ... @dr_duda ... bro I honestly never thought we would make it to this point ... 10 years down the line. But WE MADE IT dude ... we hit this huge milestone and I just wanna let you know that I think you are phenomenal at what you do, as far as producers go I have never met or worked with ANYONE who is on your level of music knowledge and capacity! This album we have created is beyond good ... it’s a game changer! We’re family ... and from These Streets to now #ChurchBells we have remained super consistent and I think over and above everything we’ve managed to remain humble and authentic! Love you bro ... here’s to the new song coming out tomorrow and hoping that it touches people in such a crucial time as this!
To you my friend @mot_micasa . I want to say that since day one you have remained super consistent as a friend. Always there and always ready! I know how far you stretched yourself for this album ... the horn work holistically is the best to date in my opinion! You and I have had many a personal chats around the future of our band @micasamusic and wether we would make it this far but bro you know what?? WE MADE IT baby! 2moro ... we release our next single, the first off our upcoming album and I strongly believe that this album was meant for a time such as this ... where people will be able to listen and enjoy the music without many distractions! I hope more than anything that this music does to people what it’s done to us ... restore hope in ourselves, restore confidence in ourselves, and reignite the passion for our craft! Love you bro, can’t wait for the world to hear #ChurchBells 2moro!!
Lastly I just wanna let you all know that even though you see us on TV and we are called “celebrities” and known to be famous, my band is nothing without YOU! I know how hard this moment is for us as nation and as a society . if I can just let you know from our side we’ve lost absolutely everything! For this album we had a European tour planned for June and July and they all cancelled, Local album tours planned for April and May all cancelled, and all other shows cancelled/postponed ... we have nothing. BUT before this sounds super grim ... I wanna let you know that we have YOU! We have your love and passion, we have your support for the music and to be releasing an album at this time is probably the most daunting thing we’ve ever had to do! More so, it’s the amount of money we have already invested into the project and hoping that the return would be the bookings! With all that said, I want to encourage you all ... do not lose hope, look around and realize the blessings, the breath in your lungs, the roof over your heads, to food on the table and the relationships in place! Together we are going to get through this ... my band @micasamusic will be there ... through thick and thin and we hope more than anything that the music we release can really touch you, fill you with hope and comfort you in these times! The first single is called #ChurchBells and it’s out 2’moro ... hit the link in my bio to pre save it! Love, J
