J'Something chronicles how Mi Casa 'lost everything' because of coronavirus

There is no doubt that lockdowns and social distancing around the world due to Covid-19 has caused a devastating effect on the entertainment industry, especially for musicians. Planned concerts and tours have been cancelled and because of travel restrictions, very little can be done about it.

J'Something of the award-winning trio, Mi Casa, has detailed how the band has lost everything.

The "These Streets" hitmaker took to Instagram a day before the band dropped their latest album to pour his heart out about the plans they had for the release, versus the reality of the situation now.

He said: “I just wanna let you all know that even though you see us on TV and we are called 'celebrities' and known to be famous, my band is nothing without you! I know how hard this moment is for us as a nation and as a society ... if I can just let you know from our side we’ve lost absolutely everything!”

"For this album, we had a European tour planned for June and July and they all cancelled. Local album tours planned for April and May all cancelled, and all other shows cancelled/postponed ... we have nothing. But before this sounds super grim ... I wanna let you know that we have you!