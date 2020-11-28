Jub Jub pays a moving tribute to his ‘paps’ Benjamin Dube

Local and television host, Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye, recently dropped the remake of his 2006 hit song, “Ndikhokhele” featuring some of the industry heavyweights the likes of Dr Rebecca Malope, pastor Benjamin Dube and award-winning gospel star, Lebo Sekgobela. Other local stars featured on the track include multi-award-winning Afro-pop star Nathi Mankayi, seasoned singer Judith Sephuma, Mlindo The Vocalist, Blaq Diamond and Nigeria singer T'kinzy. During his recent press conference at on Soweto TV, the star expressed his gratitude to legendary gospel singer Pastor Benjamin Dube for his love and support during his time in prison. This week the “Ke Kopa Tshwarelo” star took to social media to thank Dube again. He wrote: “There's nothing that can come in between a father and son bond, @revbenjamindube "paps" I thank you for walking this long road with me, you've kept it 💯 with me and NEVER ONCE did you drop me.

“The certification in your tone of parenthood crying out for me helped me through all the trials ann tribulations and for that ill forever be indebted to you...God bless you and the rest of my siblings 🙏🏽”

The “You Love Me” hitmaker responded: “Love you son and God Loves you ✅💜💜😇🙌🏾”

"Ndikhkhele Remix" has been a hit with South Africans. The song has garnered just under 2 million views on YouTube since its official release three weeks ago.

Maarohanye and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala. were drag racing in their two Mini Cooper S cars along Mdlalose Street in Protea Glen on March 8, 2010, when they ploughed into six teenage schoolboys.

The freak accident resulted in the tragic death of four teenagers, with two left critically injured.

The muso also announced that all the proceeds for the song will go to the families of the children whose lives were lost in the tragic accident involving him, over a decade.

“I will never, no matter what, be able to erase (what happened) or try and buy a family (ies)...it can’t happen, but I’m living with these scars every single day,” he said.