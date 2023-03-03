Jub Jub reportedly suing Moja Love for R100 million after being dumped from show

Following last week’s report that popular “Uyajola 99” host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye had been fired by Moja Love, social media is abuzz with claims that Jub Jub is set to take legal action against the channel. City Press first reported that a senior source at the channel had leaked information of Jub Jub being fired allegedly because he had failed to resolve a messy public dispute with his former business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena.

Now, the musician looks set to fight back by suing the channel for R100 million. This comes after Moja Love reportedly failed to pay him his January salary, which is said to be in the region of 500K. “JUB JUB SUES MOJA LOVE - R100 MILLION,” Tweeted @constitution_94. “Jub Jub wants Moja Love to swiftly pay him his Jan salary of R510 000. His debit orders are bouncing. He wants 2022 bonuses amounting to R50 000. “He wants R72 million for royalties, for his face in billboards & song used on Uthando Nexolo.”

He wants R72 million for royalties, for his face in billboards & song used on Uthando nexolo pic.twitter.com/m5WbUpMc1C — Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) March 1, 2023 Moja Love’s head of channels, Bokani Moyo, has reportedly claimed that Jub Jub was in fact not a permanent employee and, as such, wasn’t fired. “Jub Jub is an independent contractor and, therefore, cannot be dismissed as he is not a permanent employee of the channel,” he said. “Moja Love is also not at liberty to discuss the contents of his contract as it is confidential and of a privileged nature.”

There’s been mixed reaction from fans on social media throughout the week, below are some of the comments: “There is no uyajola 99 without Jub Jub,” tweeted @Ace_Anele. The is no uyajola 99 without Jub Jub pic.twitter.com/vsRMGTYAzz — Anele (@ace_anele) February 26, 2023 “Moja Love fired Jub Jub from Uyajola99 for giving the channel bad publicity,” added @amufloyd. “But that entire channel is controversial nje. They complimented each other 😂😂”

Moja Love fired Jub Jub from Uyajola99 for giving the channel bad publicity. But that entire channel is controversial nje. They complimented each other 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K2tETH00pO — Floyd (@AmuFloyd) February 26, 2023 @sandile_collin saw the irony in this. “Jub Jub being fired for doing what exactly the Moja channel was built on, ‘bad behavior’ is wild. 🙆‍♂️” Jub Jub being fired for doing what exactly the Moja channel was built on, "bad behavior" is wild. 🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0aQG3y8uM4 — sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) February 26, 2023 “Moja love knows very well that Without Jub Jub that show is a yawn fest,” added @maxxx21995540. Moja love knows very well that Without Jub Jub that show is a yawn fest! pic.twitter.com/W6f1RPRFgU — MaxnyanaWakhona (@Maxxx21995540) February 26, 2023 @nampree couldnt hide her joy, “Jub Jub is fired? Lol I'm happy.”