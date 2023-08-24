Jub Jub’s case postponed to November

Facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault, his matter has now been postponed following his lawyer’s, Terrence Ntsako Baloyi from Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys, request for additional time to study the docket.

He is expected to be back in court on November 8.

In July, Jub Jub handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a warrant that was issued for his arrest on three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault.

He was later released on bail of R10 000. Under the bail conditions, the musician had been ordered to hand over his passport to the investigative officer and he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims.