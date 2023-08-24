Jub Jub’s case postponed to November

TV presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye on Thursday briefly returned to Joburg Magistrates Court.
Facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault, his matter has now been postponed following his lawyer’s, Terrence Ntsako Baloyi from Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys, request for additional time to study the docket.
He is expected to be back in court on November 8.
In July, Jub Jub handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a warrant that was issued for his arrest on three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault.
He was later released on bail of R10 000. Under the bail conditions, the musician had been ordered to hand over his passport to the investigative officer and he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane in a statement explained how the musician was charged.
“One of the complainants laid a rape charge with SAPS in February 2022 against Maarohanye, her former boyfriend. She alleged that the incidents of rape happened between 2006 and 2009 while she was in a relationship with him.
“After seeing her speaking out about her ordeal on social media, more women decided that it was time to come forward and tell their stories about the humiliation and abuse they suffered at the hands of the accused.
“After the complainant’s consultation with the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) in Johannesburg, three more women were willing to give statements about their own experiences whilst they were in a relationship with the accused.”