Jub Jub’s mom breathes fire over rape claims

TV presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye continues to be the talk of the town following his explosive interview on the final episode of "Podcast and Chill" which aired on Channel O. Jub Jub spoke about dating former “Skeem Saam” actress Amanda du-Pont and award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo.

The aftermath of Jub Jub’s interview saw the actress take to social media to address his remarks. She slammed him for spreading lies. In her social media caption, and the accompanying Instagram video, she said Jub Jub raped and physically abused her during their two-year relationship. She said she left him after he tried to kill her.

Several more women, including Masechaba Ndlovu, spokesperson for Minister Nathi Mthethwa, have now also come forward and said that the artist raped them. Jub Jub’s mother Jacqueline “Mama Jackie” Maarohanye is not taking the allegations levelled against her son lightly. In a voice note, said to be allegedly distributed by Mama Jackie online, she can be heard angrily addressing the allegations levelled against her son by du-Pont, Ndlovu and a certain cousin.

In defence of her son, Mama Jackie said in the leaked audio that du-Pont entered show business because of her son. She also questioned how she stayed in the 2-year relationship. “She mustn’t act clean. She was having sex for two years and now wants to call it rape. Why did she stay? She had parents, why couldn’t she report (it) to her parents for them to stand up and open a case?” she said.

Addressing Ndlovu, Mama Jackie asked that the former Metro FM presenter describe her home that she was allegedly raped in. Jub Jub's mother said that once Ndlovu did so, she would then publish images of her home, in defence. “Masechaba says she was raped in my house. She must describe my house inside. I want her, and I wish she gets exposed for her past.” Mama Jackie also questioned why Jub Jub's cousin never reported the matter to the elders as she came to her son's defence.