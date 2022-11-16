Julia Fox supports Sonia Booth publicly outing Matthew for cheating

The Sonia and Matthew Booth cheesecake cheating scandal may have died down in terms of it being a hot topic but that has not stopped the news from spreading across the world. Last week, Sonia exposed her husband's affair on Instagram for all to see and weigh in on.

The jaw-dropping scandal had many social media users tuned into Sonia’s Instagram and Twitter like their favourite telenovela. It's no secret that the cheesecake cheating scandal has travelled far and wine. Thanks to social media, the story even made its way onto TikTok with users sharing their reactions as they told the story through their eyes. One TikTok user's video NawalNoel caught the attention of American actress Julia Fox, who was here for Sonia’s strategy to expose her man’s infidelity on a public platform.

Fox, who dated Kanye West briefly, commented on NawalNoel’s video, and said: "We need to normalise publicly outing these men! Silence=protecting them.” This is what I love about the internet. It girl Julia Fox now knows about The Cheesecake story 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2dRXzNDIcc — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) November 15, 2022 Fox’s comment was shared on Twitter by Janine J, who couldn’t help but love the power of the internet as now an international star was commenting on a local story. “This is what I love about the internet. It girl Julia Fox now knows about The Cheesecake story 🚀,” she captioned the picture.

The author’s exposé birthed a chain reaction of memes, with people either taking swipes at Sonia for airing the “legend’s” dirty laundry or Matthew for baking his mistress’s cheesecake and giving it to her in his wife’s tupperware. Matthew has released a statement addressing Sonia outing publicly, however, the public was not here for it and accused him of gaslighting his wife and were disappointed he left out the recipe of his cheesecake.

