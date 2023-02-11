Julius Malema, after AKA was gunned down: ‘What's happening to our artists now?’

It’s no secret that our country has a pandemic gun problem. Every other week there is a news report related to gun-related deaths. In November last year, amapiano, musician and businessman Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka was gunned down on Woodmead Drive. The motive for the shooting is still unknown and no one has been arrested for the murder.

"It sounds like some underground mafia stuff," said MacG during an episode of his popular podcast. When pushed to say more on the topic, MacG refused to speak on the depth of the murder. "I choose my battles wisely," said MacG, as he turned down the opportunity to comment. Now, in February 2023, the South African entertainment industry is mourning another death of a mega star, rapper AKA, who has also been gunned down.

Two gunmen are said to have gone across the street when the musician and [his friend] just left a restaurant and fired shots, Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told IOL. The murder of AKA in Durban has been followed by speculation as to what led to his untimely death. Social media users are suspecting that AKA’s killers might have picked up on his location through his social media posts, as he didn't hide his location in several posts.

@therealdaddymo1 tweeted: “In 2021, AKA’s girl Nellie Tembe fell from a hotel in Cape Town & died. Hotel staff claimed they heard arguments from their room but AKA claimed she jumped. “Police dismissed the case. She is a Durban native from a wealthy home. AKA visited Durban and posted his location on IG.💔” In 2021, AKA’s girl Nellie Tembe fell from a hotel in Cape Town & died. Hotel staff claimed they heard arguments from their room but AKA claimed she jumped. Police dismissed the case. She is a Durban native from a wealthy home. AKA visited Durban and posted his location on IG.💔 — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) February 11, 2023 Artists being murdered is not a norm but it is not unusual either. In 2007, reggae superstar multi-award winning Lucky Dube was gunned down in Rosettenville when he was dropping off his children.

The circumstances may by different but it hasn't stopped the rumour mill from grinding about about who's behind AKA’s murder. The EFF tweeted: “Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm. “AKA was an indisputable talent and the music industry has lost a innovative artist. May His Soul Rest In Peace.”

Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm.



AKA was an indisputable talent and the music industry has lost a innovative artist.



May His Soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/fRCnDeTuxs — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 11, 2023 @AdvoBarryRoux tweeted: “Dj Sumthing, Vusi maR5 & now AKA. What's happening lately in the music industry cause nobody can just shoot randomly for no reason unless there's jealousy or a beef going on amongst musician behind closed doors. Just yesterday Cassper Nyovest spoke about beefing up his security.” Cassper Nyovest recently beefed up his security following DJ Sumbody’s death and no one can blame him as a public figure, his life does come with a security risk. Another artist who life was lost to guns is rapper Sandile Mkhize, popularly known as DJ Citi Lyts, who last year was shot and killed in Soweto.

Julius Malema is right by asking what is happening to our artists now, because what is happening? What's happening to our Artists now?🤷🏿‍♂️ — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 10, 2023 Followers wasted little time in responding. Replying to Malema’s post, @mpk_last wrote: “Yall NEED to bring back capital punishment now.”