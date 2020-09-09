'Julius Malema (Jerusalema Parody)' puts The Kiffness in firing line

David Scott aka The Kiffness has landed in hot water again and this time it’s for his parody of the hit song ’Jerusalema’, titled 'Julius Malema’. Over the weekend the “White Privilege“ artist ruffled feathers after he referred to the racist Clicks advert as a ”mistake”. He was commenting on the EFF’s (Economic Freedom Fighters) call for protest action. He said: “Given Clicks made a mistake, imagine the EFF in power. “If they’re calling for 880 stores to be closed & 15k employees to lose their jobs over one mistake, imagine what they’d do in power. Scary stuff.” Many Twitter users were unhappy with his comments, but he didn’t respond to their remarks.

Now, The Kiffness has dropped a parody cover of MasterKG’s international hit “Jerusalema“, titled Julius Malema, which critics say misses the reason behind the anger over the Clicks advert.

Tweeps were enraged with the content in the parody.

“This kind of opportunistic b******* that causes discourse when it comes to real life issues affecting black people. You are scum bra, get a life,” said @NicsDVdR.

“White men and their thin lips really have the most f****** nerve talking about our hair & racism like it’s a damn joke,” commented @taahira_k.

“I wholeheartedly despise this closeted racist – who routinely shares their unwanted opinions. Stick to making rock music who whatever it is you do dawg,” said @_fundimental.

“Careful @TheKiffness, your privilege is showing. It’s so insane that you wrote, edited and POSTED this…

“WHITE PEOPLE: you have NO place to comment on the way black people decide to protest violence against OUR community.

“This ’parody’ is RACIST,“ commented @abichalusamba.

Careful @TheKiffness, your privilege is showing. It’s so insane that you wrote, edited and POSTED this....



At the end of the video, The Kiffness also shared a disclaimer about his views about the Clicks advert and said:

“Before EFF petrol bombs my house, I would like to say:

“It is my personal belief that there is no such thing as "normal hair".

”Every hairstyle should be celebrated, whether it's "frizzy", "dry" or "flat".

“That being said, I believe there was no malicious intent with Clicks' ad.

“I am excercising my Constitutional Right to Freedom of Speech in this video & it does not amount to hate speech.

“If you think it is hate speech, don't incite violence. Lay a complaint with the Human Rights Commission & we can take it from there.

“Viva democracy. Communism must fall.”

Following the EFF protests on Monday, all Clicks stores have closed on Wednesday, September 9 and will reopen for business on Thursday.

In the wake of violent protests and massive backlash over the hair advert published on its website, Clicks announced that it would be removing all TREsemmé hair products from its shelves.The advert went viral last Friday.

“We recognise this event has had a significant impact on our people and our customers and we have taken a decision to close our stores for a day on Wednesday, September 9” the retailer said.

Clicks said stores would be opened for trading on Thursday after the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, granted an interdict preventing the EFF from intimidating and threatening employees and customers and inciting violence against the retailer’s commercial operations.

Clicks said they would engage directly with staff across the country and provide counselling and support.

“Clicks will be supported by the ICAS Employee Health and Wellness Programme,” the retailer said.