Julius Malema on Riky Rick’s death: ‘Killing yourself is not the solution and never will be’

EFF leader Julius Malema firmly believes that suicide is not a solution to problems and will never be and claims that’s the reason he refused to attend rapper Riky Rick’s funeral earlier this year. The “Boss Zonke” rap star committed suicide on February 23. He had been struggling with mental health issues for a long period.

Malema aired his views on people who take their own lives in a recent interview with Tbo Touch on Metro FM, adding that the star should have spoken out and help would have come. “Artists are not being supported in South Africa and that’s a big problem, but I don’t agree with people who take their lives. I don’t even attend funerals of people who commit suicide,” said Malema. The EFF leader said that he believed that the artist should have spoken to them.

“If we are going to resort to that then our children will no longer speak to us. We just wake up in the morning, they have committed suicide. Personally I have gone through a lot and I’ve never thought of suicide as a solution,” he said. In the interview, Touch joked about the South African Revenue Service (Sars) confiscating Malema’s household goods, leaving only a camp chair behind. Malema added: “They took everything and missed a camp chair.”

His response had the entire team in studio in stitches. He said that as people we need to encourage conversation, especially for men. “We need to encourage our people to speak. You will become a laughing stock for that time, but a solution will be found, there’s always a solution. There are no problems that can not be solved - especially men, they must learn to ask for help. You will only be assisted if you ask for help,” he said.

He went on to say that Rick had called him before committing suicide but he missed the call. “I am not judging. I’m not saying it’s wrong or right. I’m of the view that people must speak and help will come. He was our friend, we grew up together, so there is always solutions, let's find the solutions. And killing yourself is not a solution and will never be a solution,” he ended. While on the show Malema also shared his skills on the disc as he remixed his favourite songs.

