K Naomi. Picture: Instagram The journey to destigmatising the public perception of people who live with HIV and Aids has been a hot bed topic on social media.



Taking to her Twitter account in a now deleted tweet, K Naomi posted "HIV AIDS is becoming a norm. This is scary..." Media personality K Naomi landed in hot water on Monday after posted her thoughts about her perceived public perception of HIV and Aids.









This comment quickly circled around the Twitter streets and divided tweeps with some saying they understood what she meant to say.

People are really going out of their way to twist K Naomi's tweet about HIV by trying to make it better, she meant what she said. People who are living with HIV are scared of disclosing their status to their loves ones because of the stigma and fear of being judged — AK (@Akhona_PQ) January 27, 2020

I think people misinterpreted K Naomi’s tweet pic.twitter.com/qLxw7hEN4Q — 🎉8 January🎉 (@KBee_Kay) January 27, 2020

K Naomi is right people aren't scared of HIV anymore, we joke about it and even at local Clinics the employees throw banter at the patients. Yall just want to troll her, you get what she was tryin to say. — . (@__Katli) January 27, 2020

Tweeps are always ready to catch feelings and attack in these streets K Naomi said nothing wrong. But hey English akusiyo yethu. pic.twitter.com/ZxvHseytOV — Fanny-ZN (@fanny_miz) January 27, 2020

What K Naomi said is the absolute truth. Inkinga poeple kuleApp nifuna kubonwe ngendlela yenu.I know too many poeple living with the virus and akukaze kungithuse. — Mumbo omhlophe (@_Sconez) January 27, 2020

While others called her out for her misinformed comment and accusing her of further stigmatizing people live with HIV and Aids.

Dear @KNaomi_N



HIV and AIDS has always been scary and having people like you who are ignorant is making it even more scarier. Please equip yourself with knowledge and understand that it does not matter how popular or rich you are but you don't know what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/oB37tZgVWS — #LongLiveWithHIV ™️🇿🇦 (@_MamaKaNone) January 27, 2020

I think I understand what ausi K Naomi was trying to say. That tweet was poorly worded. I mean We still have people who don't understand that with time and more awareness, certain things will eventually be distigmatized. 🤷‍♀️ — Ketso🌼 (@Ketso28) January 27, 2020

We have to normalise HIV in order to kill the stigma around it...It will make it easy for people to talk about it like it's nothing... — Karabo Denotion🇿🇦 (@KaraboDNyalungu) January 27, 2020

In this day and age where we have information at the tip of our hands, there’s no need to be ignorant about HIV or still using the word “prostitute” instead of “sex worker.” — Tata We #PrEP 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@phumlani_prep) January 27, 2020

HIV prevalence in South Africa is higher now than its ever been before. However, HIV Treatment and Prevention methods are at their best now than ever before!



Important things to work on right now are



1) To break the stigma

2) Encouraging people to know their status https://t.co/JdYGAgifRK — Youth Health Africa (@YHA_Africa) January 27, 2020

K Naomi never learns. First it was mental health, now HIV/AIDS.



she needs to stay away from such subjects. She can't engage well and offends people. — Ntombi ya MuTsonga (@itsmissBonnie) January 27, 2020

K Naomi has yet to respond to the backlash and support she received from her tweet.