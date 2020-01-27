K Naomi. Picture: Instagram
The journey to destigmatising the public perception of people who live with HIV and Aids has been a hot bed topic on social media. 

Media personality K Naomi landed in hot water on Monday after posted her thoughts about her perceived public perception of HIV and Aids. 

Taking to her Twitter account in a now deleted tweet, K Naomi posted "HIV AIDS is becoming a norm. This is scary..."


This comment quickly circled around the Twitter streets and divided tweeps with some saying they understood what she meant to say.

While others called her out for her misinformed comment and accusing her of further stigmatizing people live with HIV and Aids. 

K Naomi has yet to respond to the backlash and support she received from her tweet. 