K Naomi gets engaged

The popular TV host made her relationship with her now fiancé, known only as Tshepo, Instagram official earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, K Naomi made the big announcement about Tshepo putting a ring on it, captioning the post: “I said ‘yes’ to my best friend!

“I remember my fiancé saying this: ’Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated … this was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day.

“You’ve done exactly that from the day 1. I’m still in awe … This is really a love like no other, nothing I ever imagined to happen to me.