K Naomi gets engaged
Local media personality K Naomi got engaged over the weekend.
The popular TV host made her relationship with her now fiancé, known only as Tshepo, Instagram official earlier this year.
Taking to Instagram, K Naomi made the big announcement about Tshepo putting a ring on it, captioning the post: “I said ‘yes’ to my best friend!
“I remember my fiancé saying this: ’Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated … this was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day.
“You’ve done exactly that from the day 1. I’m still in awe … This is really a love like no other, nothing I ever imagined to happen to me.
“A God thing. I prayed for you. I love you so much baby! So excited for our future’.”
Wedding bells seem to be in the air with Mzansi celebrities, as former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2018 first runner-up Tamaryn Green also revealed that she’s got engaged.
Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo proposed to the beauty while on their baecation at exclusive Sweni Lodge in the Kruger National Park.
Taking to Instagram, Tamaryn shared the news with her followers, saying: “Here’s to forever”.
In June she also shared that lobola negotiations were happening and shared pictures from it captioning one post: “A few more special moments captured. The unity of two families, two cultures and two beings.”