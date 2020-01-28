Local TV personality K Naomi has issued a statement after topping the trending list for her tweet about HIV and Aids on Monday.
The "BET A-list" presenter landed in hot on Monday when she posted "HIV AIDS is becoming a norm. This is scary..."
Having both supporters and detractors for her post which she later deleted.
Now, K Naomi has released a statement in an attempt to better explain her stance on the matter.
The statement reads: "I appreciate those of you who took the time to engage with my tweet. Both in agreement because they understood the sentiment and those who were angered by it.