K Naomi. Picture: Instagram Local TV personality K Naomi has issued a statement after topping the trending list for her tweet about HIV and Aids on Monday. The "BET A-list" presenter landed in hot on Monday when she posted "HIV AIDS is becoming a norm. This is scary..." Having both supporters and detractors for her post which she later deleted. Now, K Naomi has released a statement in an attempt to better explain her stance on the matter. The statement reads: "I appreciate those of you who took the time to engage with my tweet. Both in agreement because they understood the sentiment and those who were angered by it.

"We won't always see eye to eye. HIV/ AIDS poses a huge problem to the world's population.

"There are an estimated 7,97 million people living with the disease in SA alone. Of those 7,97 million my family has been directly affected by the disease. Contrary to what many of you choose to believe my tweet was about or thought it lacked.

"I maintain that while we are all aware of the disease, it's prevention and how it's contracted, there are still too many people dying and something must be done for us not lose anymore lives. There are still too many people who are afraid to get tested and know their status despite what awareness we think exists.

"I've note with keenness how little many of you think of my intelligence and lack thereof. I can accept that! But spare a thought for someone living in the most remote parts of this country who knows the disease exists but has no access to basic health services to get tested and treated in time to live a long life.

"Spare a thought for the people around you, that person who is scared at what is happening to their loved one. Because seeing someone suffer from aids and any other disease is scary and painful."

However, this added more fuel to the fire as K Naomi received more crisisim for her statement.

if you actually did your research, you would know that our government has actually been improving their infrastructure and resources for people with HIV. You would also know that wanting to tell us about how HIV has affected your family directly is not an apology. Apologize — Kelebogile (@MsKelebogile) January 28, 2020

It has to become a norm, then there won't be any Stigma left. People won't be scared to get tested or to open up about their status or to be judged..

Please apologize!!!

... — Mashu Verina (@MashuVerina) January 27, 2020

Oh God 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️ — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) January 27, 2020

Get a professional PR team to manage your account. — Papa Smurf (@Njabulo85) January 27, 2020

When beauty and brains don't meet. pic.twitter.com/mI8AlsEHJL — Mthiyane (@SifisoMdladla) January 27, 2020

I think you're missing an apology to those you may have offended. At the end of the day your tweet perpetuated stigma and was insensitive. Know better. Do better. — Wade Schaerer (@PositiveVibesZA) January 27, 2020