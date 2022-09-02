Kabelo ‘Bouga Luv’ Mabalane celebrates 20 years of sobriety

Kwaito legend, author and businessman Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane, who has been candid about his struggle with drug abuse, is celebrating a huge milestone in his journey as a former addict. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Mabalane said it started with alcohol and marijuana and then cocaine.

He, at one point, went into a cocaine binge for four days, which resulted in him spending some time at the hospital. Taking to his social media platforms, on Thursday, Mabalane who is also an ordained pastor, shared with Mzansi that he’d been sober for two decades now. “Today 20 years ago, a ride like no other began,” said the star.

“This journey has made me more realistic, I now believe in miracles. Thank you, Jesus. If I can do it, you can do it too.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KabeloMabalane (@kabelomabalane) His wife, actress Gail Mabalane, also took her Instagram feed to congratulate the muso on his achievement. She wrote: “#LOML 20 YEARS CLEAN AND SOBER TODAY. 🙌🏾 @kabelomabalane you inspire me and so many (others0. We are so proud of you. 🥰 143 ♥️ #LookAtGod.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAIL MABALANE (@gail_mabalane) Fans and industry colleagues of the kwaito star flooded Mabalane’s comments section with messages of compliments and messages of support. “My brother … right now I have no words but just to say, the God that you serve is an awesome God,” said media mogul Basetsana Kumalo. She said: “The truth of your path, your journey sharing it openly. Pastoring our church and so many others across the nation, in an honest and authentic makes you a legend! Modimo o mohau (God is graceful) 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

“I love it and I love y’all 😍,” said media personality Thami Dish. “So freaking awesome. What an achievement. Gods Grace!! 😍,” said singer Janine Price. In an interview with Eusebius McKaiser on 702 in 2018, Mabalane said: “People do drugs and abuse drugs because they’re trying to deal with whatever issue.”

“I hurt a lot of people. I caused a lot of trouble,” Mabalane said. Speaking at fellow TKZee band member Tokollo “Magesh’ Tshabalala’s funeral, Mabalane told fans the group will be dropping a tribute album in his memory. He said TKZee will honour the legacy of Magesh, each time they perform.