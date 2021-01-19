Kabelo ‘KB’ Molopyane’s family denies Covid-related death claims

The family of the veteran broadcaster Kabelo ‘KB’ Molopyane has set the record straight following allegations that the popular radio personality died from Covid-19 related complications. Family spokesperson Michael Thakadu confirmed that the multifaceted sportscaster and popular radio personality passed away on Sunday morning following a short illness. He said Molopyane's Covid-19 results came back negative. “The doctors have confirmed he had no Covid-related illnesses. “A day before his passing he was conversing, insisting he was feeling better and he will soon be discharged from the hospital,” said Thakadu.

He further expressed his concern regarding social media users spreading the news of Molopyane’s passing even before the family was officially informed.

And he slammed those who were spreading false information on social media regarding Molopyane’s cause of death, with many stating that he succumbed to Covid-19.

At the time of his passing, Molopyane was presenting the “Le Re Tlhabetse” show on Saturday morning and “Mabaleng” sports show on Motsweding FM.

While the details surrounding Molopyane’s death were not made available immediately, SABC also confirmed his untimely passing on Sunday.

“Ke ka kutlobotlhoko go latola Kabelo Daniel Molopyane 🕊 o tlogetseng lefatshe le le ka kwano mosong ono! A Modimo le Badimo ba go amogele. 🕯🕯(It is with deep sadness that we share the news that our dear friend and colleague Kabelo Daniel Molopyane is no more.

“He passed away this morning. May God and the ancestors receive his spirit),” read Motsweding FM statement on Twitter.

SABC acting spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, hailed Molopyane as a radio pioneer who inspired many young people across.

His vast knowledge allowed him to manoeuvre easily within different spheres within the industry, from sport to entertainment to music, and his legacy will live on.

Seapolelo said: "He was such a versatile broadcaster who went on to commentate about soccer, rugby and cricket matches.

“He was also the host of the station’s weekday sports programme and weekend breakfast show. His meaningful contribution to the SABC will continue to inspire all who knew him personally and professionally."

Motsweding FM hosted a virtual memorial service live on all the station’s social media pages, on Tuesday, January 19.

Molopyane will be laid to rest on Thursday, in Mahikeng.

He is survived by his wife, four children, siblings and mother.