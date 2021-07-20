Kabelo Mabalane pleads with SA to donate baby food and nappies to KZN

Kwaito legend Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane is pleading with South Africans to donate baby food and nappies for communities in KwaZulu-Natal who are affected by the looting and riots in the province. In a video posted on social media on Monday, the “Pantsula 4 Life” hitmaker called on all South Africans to help with donations, especially baby formula and nappies essentials that are running out in the province as a result of the chaos that saw and small business getting looted, while trucks and buildings were torched to the ground.

This comes after a looting spree erupted in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week. It is reported that the protests were sparked by followers of former president Jacob Zuma, who are calling for his release from prison. In the short video clip, Mabalane started by thanking all the residents of Soweto and the surrounding areas who came in their numbers to help clean up the rubble and debris after looting that took place at Jabulani Mall.

“I’m appealing to us again to tap into our networks to get supplies down to KZN. It has come to our attention that there is a shortage of baby formula and nappies,” said Mabalane. The star urged South Africans to donate other essentials including mealie-meal, cooking oil, sugar, tea and coffee, instant soups and noodles, toilet paper and bath soaps. “We need to get supplies to KZN. The chaos has obviously interrupted the infrastructure that transports goods and services up and down the country, so those of you who can, please tap into your networks and let’s get the suppliers down.