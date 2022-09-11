Kabelo Mabalane unpacks TKZee legacy, parenting lessons and blessings ahead of Heritage Day performance

Rarely do music groups sustain a high level of reverence among fans through successive generations. But somehow, legendary kwaito group TKZee have managed to do so while outlasting many of their peers and establishing themselves as arguably the gold standard from a rich musical crop that included the likes of Trompies, Mandoza and Zola.

It’s been a few weeks since the untimely passing of one of the group’s stars, Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, but the demand for them is still as high as ever. “To our surprise, according to management, the phone is still ringing off the hook with people wanting us to come perform,” says Kabelo Mabalane. “Clearly the public is saying, ‘well guys, you’ve lost Magesh, sort yourselves out, we still want the music’. We have to take our cues from the demand and see how that’s gonna work,” he says.

Mabalane is talking to me via Zoom from his car as he awaits his turn for soundcheck at Red Bull’s Shay’ iMoto motorsport spinning competition. Not only will he be a judge at the event, but he’ll also be hopping on stage for a performance, he says. On Heritage Day, Mabalane will be one of the main acts at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival at Joburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which he’s looking forward to. “I’ve got a seven piece band with a three horns section,” he says. “Horns have always been my vibe so it’s going to be a good one. We’ve been rehearsing and what’s cool is all these other gigs that I’m doing prior to that is just a warm-up for Delicious, so I’m quite excited.

“I just pray for good weather and to be playing at a good time,” he says. After all these years, the nerves aren’t always there anymore. Instead, there’s a quiet confidence about him. “My pastor always says when he started preaching he used to have butterflies in his stomach. But then he says over the years they now fly in formation. It’s not chaotic, they’re in formation.

“So I think a good dose of being nervous and fear, all that means is you really want to put your best foot forward and give the fans a good experience,” he says. Being able to perform after all these years is a blessing he doesn’t take for granted. Instead, he revels in the opportunity of inspiring the next generation. Kabelo Mabalane. Picture: Instagram/ Kabelo Mabalane He added: “I think of your Bra Hugh’s and those guys. We’re slowly heading into that territory and I think it’s important for us to be still standing because it’s also not about being famous and performing anymore at this stage for me, it’s about creating context.

“I remember in our early days in the mid to late 90s taking over the baton, as it were, from your Brenda Fassies and your Chico’s, being at the same festival as Brenda Fassie was like absolutely mind blowing, to say the least. “You grow up listening to this person and now she’s in the trailer next to you, she knows who you are, she’s a big fan and she can sing some of your songs. “As a music lover, when you’re there with those people it gives you so much context of who you are, where you’re from, what you’re about and I also hope that it helps you cast a vision as to where you want to go,” he says.

He’s realised that him and some of his peers being around assists those young artists to appreciate who they are — “You need to understand that you’re not in a vacuum doing this thing by yourself, you come from somewhere.” Kabelo Mabalane. Picture: Supplied Looking back at his journey here, Mabalane recalls how after leaving high school and going overseas for a short term exchange programme, he naturally found himself drawn toward pursuing a career in music with his friends Magesh and Zwai Bala. After dubbing themselves TKZee, they released a project together that failed dismally. He recalls how that experience was a reality check that helped him realise that they had to get it together.

“We were jolted into reality when that first album flopped,” he says. “But we always knew we were better than the cats in that era. We knew we had some X-factor. So we realised we know that we’re better, so let’s do better,” he says. They then started studying the music business and trying to figure out how to crack the code. They made sure to be on the scene, in the clubs and stay abreast of the culture at the time. “Once we got it, we knew that, ‘ah man we’ve got it, there’s no way these guys are touching us now’.” Mabalane says.

FILE IMAGE: TKZee made musical history in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga Province on Saturday night when they became the first kwaito group to play with an orchestra. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko And they really did become untouchable as they embarked on a scorching run that saw them release their breakthrough single “Palafala”, the anthemic “Shibobo” and their classic album “Halloween”, all within a year. I ask him what it was about them that he felt gave them that edge over everyone. “The variety,” he says, smilingly. “I mean, jeepers. Three private school boys who grew up ko Kasi (in the townships).

“You’ve got a classically trained musician, there’s me who’s been influenced by hip hop to the core, then factor in Magesh who just had this natural street cred and everything he did came from the heart. That combination is deadly,” he says. Nowadays, apart from his career, Mabalane spends a lot of his time raising his young family. One of the teachings he says he’s trying to impress on his kids is for them to know that they can be the best in the world at anything. “I’m 45, and only up until two years ago my mom told me in hindsight, ‘If I had a do-over, when I saw you go for this music thing when you were young I wish I told you to go for it with everything that you’ve got and not second guess’.