Kabza De Small shares the track he made with Dr Malinga

Following his recent interview on “Podcast and Chill”, Dr Malinga received an outpouring of support from fans and local celebrities. Malinga opened up on the podcast about the financial difficulties that he faced during the pandemic, with him falling behind with his Sars tax payments.

During the interview, Malinga also spoke about how he wanted to work with Kabza De Small but DJ Maphorisa initially blocked the collaboration from happening when he called Malinga and told him: “Stop calling Kabza, do you understand.” Malinga never interacted with him after that incident but shared that De Small last year called him and they linked up at the amapiano producer’s home studio in Midrand. During their studio session, De Small and Malinga worked on songs together.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrail Rest in oeace Queen Elizabeth #LiverpoolFC Adv Mkhwebane Mourinho London Bridge pic.twitter.com/1tTqB9DMNS — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) September 8, 2022 The "Akulaleki"' hitmaker explained that he couldn't recall the two unreleased songs that were made at De Small's studio as it was an in-the-moment experience, with the tracks being written and recorded the same day. Luckily for fans, De Small still has the music and posted a snippet of the track "ngivulele Malinga" on Twitter. He tweeted the audio and tagged Dr Malinga in his post, a clear sign that there is no beef. Malinga retweeted the post and thanked De Small for sharing the music.

“Thank you so much Kabza, this truly means a lot to me my brother, thanks bye,” he tweeted. Thank you so much Kabza , this truly means a lot to me my brother,thanks bye https://t.co/8rgdZLMfYa — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 11, 2022 Following the interview, things seem to be back and running for Malinga with the bookings coming for the artist. To show his gratitude, he has been taken to Twitter to thank the artists such as Makhadzi and Black Coffee and EFF leader Julius Malema, who have shown him support after going public with his story.

